Former Trump aide Stephen Miller forms Tory law group to challenge Democratic policies in court





Stephen Miller, former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump who shaped immigration crackdown policies, has launched a new conservative group that could take on President Biden’s progressive agenda in court.

Miller formed America First Legal, which aims to serve as a conservative counterweight to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The nonprofit intends to initiate legal challenges with the GOP state attorneys general to retaliate for executive actions they deem illegal or excessive.

Miller understands first-hand the legal challenges Trump faced as he sought to implement new executive policies, from his travel ban to Muslim-majority countries to the construction of a southern border wall with funds. military.

Miller called the anti-Trump court roadblocks a “multi-year unilateral legal assault” and argued that the Conservatives “must now turn the situation around.”

“While radical progressives have used these tactics to undermine the law and values ​​of America first for years, we must deploy these tactics to defend the legal, cultural and constitutional heritage of our nations,” Miller said. in a press release.

He added: “Those who seek to hold Washington’s new administration to account finally have their answer. Our self-imposed policy of legal disarmament is now over.”

FILE: WEST PALM BEACH, FL: Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller arrives before the start of a press conference by President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a press conference in Mar-a-Lago resort on April 18, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The two leaders come together for a multi-day working meeting where they discuss world events. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Besides Miller, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has joined America First Legal as a member of the board of directors.

In a statement, Trump hailed Miller as a “fearless and principled fighter for the America First movement.”

He backed the new venture, saying Miller and Meadows were filling a “critical void” to confront the “radical left.”

“The era of unilateral legal surrender must end – and I hope all patriots of America First will support America First Legal,” Trump said.

The new group intends to focus on executive branch stocks and has recruited lawyers with such experience, including Gene Hamilton, who served in the Trump-era Justice Department.

