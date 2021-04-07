Indonesia | A rebound of more than 4% expected in 2021

Political situation: in April 2019, President Joko Widodo was re-elected with 55.5% of the vote, which gives him a second term until 2024. As in his first term, Widodo has continued to tackle reforms economic, such as improving infrastructure to support the manufacturing sector and the digital economy, labor market reforms and foreign investment rules. However, some key elements of his political agenda remain contested due to special interests. Compared to its neighbors, The Indonesian government has been slow to take comprehensive action to contain the spread of the coronavirus, most likely due to concerns about the negative consequences for the economy. Indonesia has never imposed a large-scale lockdown, but looser restrictions on social activities have been implemented across the archipelago throughout last year and into early 2021. The country has experienced one of the highest rates of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, and the vaccination program began in January. Officially, it aims to reach 181.5 million people in one year, which seems very ambitious.

A slight recession in 2020, followed by an expected rebound of more than 4% in 2021

In 2020, Indonesia’s GDP shrank by 2.1%, a rather small contraction compared to many other countries. This is in part due to the fact that the economy is rather closed (exports only account for around 20% of GDP, making Indonesia less vulnerable to global trade downturns than some other South Asian countries. Is). Imports (down 14%) fell much more sharply than exports (down 6%), while economic performance was also supported by higher public consumption. In 2021, the economy is expected to rebound by 4.7%, subject to gradual relaxation of mobility restrictions and effective vaccine deployment. As the recent spike in coronavirus cases and the reinstatement of restrictions negatively impacted the recovery in early 2021, prioritizing the vaccination of working-age people first could accelerate the rebound in economic activity in the country. during the year.

Private consumption and real fixed investment, both of which were the main drivers of growth in the years leading up to the pandemic, are expected to increase by 3.3% and 5.3% respectively, while exports are expected to rebound by 8%. , 2%.

Some sectors have proven to be resilient

In terms of sector performance, agriculture is one of the most resilient sectors in the face of the coronavirus pandemic in Indonesia, with production and exports increasing in 2020. Chemicals and ICT industries are growing. are also found to be quite robust. Demand for ICT products has rebounded since the second half of 2020, with an increase in projects to supply IT equipment and other IT infrastructure. Wholesalers and suppliers of ICT for projects were able to maintain the level of income and margins recorded in 2019. The construction sector experienced delays and postponements of projects due to social restrictions, but the rebound observed towards the end 2020 is expected to accelerate in 2021. in all segments (public, residential and commercial construction). Energy and mining industries were affected by a sharp 27% drop in investment, down to 24.4 billion USD, the coronavirus epidemic having led to the cancellation of many projects. For the automotive sector, the market potential remains strong in Indonesia. However, an overall recovery from the fall in sales in 2020 depends on the rebound of other industries and the rise in household purchasing power. The latter is also playing a central role in the rebound in retail durable consumer goods. In the service sector, thousands of hotels and restaurants have been forced to close, while a number of airlines and tour operators have suffered significant losses. In the second half of 2020, late payments and insolvencies increased in the tourism-related service segments. The outlook for 2021 depends largely on the evolution of the pandemic situation in the country and the deployment of vaccination.

Fiscal and monetary measures to support the economy The Central Bank has lowered its benchmark interest rate six times since the start of the pandemic, to 3.5% in February 2021. Last year, he lowered bank reserve requirements to give the banking sector more leeway to support local businesses. There is still room for additional monetary measures to support the economic recovery, also due to the fact that inflation is expected to stay at 2%. The government removed the constitutional budget deficit ceiling of 3% of GDP for the period 2020-2022 and allocated stimulus measures amounting to 49.5 billion USD (4% of GDP) in 2020. In early 2021, the government announced additional budget support of $ 43 billion. The main measures to support the economy have so far included higher health spending, social protection measures, corporate tax cuts, credit restructuring, special loans to SMEs, cash transfers to the poor and informal sector workers (about 70 million Indonesia’s 270 million people work in the informal sector) and the expansion of public sector projects. These major expenditures will result in another high budget deficit of over 6% of GDP in 2021 (6.2% of GDP in 2020), with public debt increasing further, to 47% of GDP (40% of GDP in 2020 and 35% of GDP in 2020). of GDP). GDP in 2019). At this rate, public finances remain manageable, also due to the fact that annual budget deficits before the pandemic were low. However, persistent weakness in tax collection, subsidies and inefficiencies in government budget disbursements remain problems.

Structural vulnerability to external shocks remains

The capital adequacy ratio (22.8%) and the non-performing loan ratio (2.8%) suggest that the banking sector is healthy. However, the negative and declining net foreign assets of the sector indicate a major weakness. Another weak point concerns the fairly high share of banks’ loans and deposits in foreign currency (around one seventh of their exposure). In addition, banking supervision is still not fully in line with international standards. The level of external debt in terms of GDP seems manageable (33% -36% of GDP between 2015 and 2019), but it seems more worrying as a percentage of exports of goods and services (between 159% and 189% over the same period). The level of external debt fell to 205% of exports of goods and services in 2020, mainly due to a further increase in external debt and a decrease in exports. It is expected to remain high in 2021, at 195%. The rather weak foreign assets and the unfavorable creditors structure of the external debt (nearly 85% private creditors) also add to the external solvency risk. The debt service ratio remains high at over 25% in 2021, and the annual current account balance has remained consistently negative over the past two years (estimated at -0.8% in 2021). Indonesia remains structurally vulnerable to turbulence in global financial markets (for example, a sudden exit from portfolio investments or a sharp reduction in foreign capital available to private creditors). Foreign investors hold more than 30% of Indonesian government bonds, a larger share than its regional peers, which makes the country’s financial assets very sensitive to capital outflows. In addition, with foreign investors holding about a third of corporate debt financing, refinancing risks remain high.