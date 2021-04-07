Politics
Riots in Northern Ireland: SDLP leader Colum Eastwood accuses Prime Minister Boris Johnson of ‘complete disinterest’ in loyalist disorder
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood accused the prime minister of showing complete disinterest in loyalist violence.
The MP for Foyle said Boris Johnsons’ refusal to accept the impact of the Irish Sea border contributed to the toxic political environment.
Mr Eastwood was speaking following days of disorder which saw loyalist rioters attacking police.
On Wednesday evening, further violence erupted after the hijacking of a bus and police officers targeted during unrest in an interface area west of Belfast.
The incident prompted Mr Johnson to tweet that he was “deeply concerned” about the latest outbreak of violence here.
“Especially the attacks on the PSNI which protects the public and businesses, the attacks on a bus driver and the assault on a journalist. The way to resolve disputes is through dialogue and not through violence or criminality.” , he wrote.
Belfast Telegraph photographer Kevin Scott had suffered a physical and verbal attack while attending the scenes in the Shankill Road area.
I am deeply concerned about the scenes of violence in Northern Ireland, in particular the attacks on the PSNI which protects the public and businesses, the attacks on a bus driver and the assault on a journalist. The way to resolve disputes is through dialogue, not through violence or crime.
Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 7, 2021
Forty-one officers were injured and the Assembly was called back from its Easter recess today to discuss the issue.
If that happened in Durham or Leeds, there would be Cobra meetings, emergency resource allocations, and high level politicians would stumble upon themselves to get involved. But when it comes to Derry or Newtownabbey, the UK government seems happy to ignore it, he said.
It is a defining characteristic of Boris Johnson as a man and as a political leader that he creates maximum chaos and then moves away from the consequences. We saw it during the Brexit referendum campaign, we saw it during his tenure, and the very real consequences are now playing out in the streets.
It was time for Boris Johnson to come out of hiding and start taking some responsibility for the impact of his words and actions.
His comments came after UUP chief Steve Aiken said Arlene Foster was making a mistake in not engaging with PSNI police chief Simon Byrne.
Mr Aiken said his party would continue to work with Mr Byrne, after the PM said she had not spoken to him in recent days despite the unrest.
Mr Aiken said he was having issues with the police chief due to past actions and decisions, but that shouldn’t be the reason we are refusing to engage.
He is the head of the PSNI and as long as he is in office we must continue to work with him and all of his officers, he said.
And Tony Blairs, former Downing Street chief of staff Jonathan Powell, has told the PM to back down after reiterating his call for Mr Byrne to resign.
Mr Powell said turning to identity politics and violence played with fire and a terrible mistake.
I think politicians who try to doubt the police when making operational decisions are really wrong, he said.
I hope the Prime Minister will step back and allow the police to do their job.
Ms Foster revealed that she had not met Mr Byrne and that he had not sought to meet her.
She said the anger in the trade union community was caused by deferential treatment of Sinn Fein over Bobby Storey’s funeral and that Mr Byrne had been warned of specialist treatment for a political elite.
If I meet with the police chief, I will simply repeat what I told him last Tuesday after the devastating report from the PPS. That he had lost the trust of the trade union community and that he should resign, she told BBC Radio Ulster.
Police Council Chairman Doug Garrett called for increased efforts to calm tensions and for continued dialogue between the community and police at all levels of the PSNI.
Nothing gets done without talking, and the leadership of all those with influence is needed so that all concerns can be addressed by the democratic structures in place and by the board mechanisms for oversight and accountability. police, he said.
Belfast Telegraph
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]