Riots in Northern Ireland: SDLP leader Colum Eastwood accuses Prime Minister Boris Johnson of ‘complete disinterest’ in loyalist disorder

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood accused the prime minister of showing complete disinterest in loyalist violence.

The MP for Foyle said Boris Johnsons’ refusal to accept the impact of the Irish Sea border contributed to the toxic political environment.

Mr Eastwood was speaking following days of disorder which saw loyalist rioters attacking police.

On Wednesday evening, further violence erupted after the hijacking of a bus and police officers targeted during unrest in an interface area west of Belfast.

The incident prompted Mr Johnson to tweet that he was “deeply concerned” about the latest outbreak of violence here.

“Especially the attacks on the PSNI which protects the public and businesses, the attacks on a bus driver and the assault on a journalist. The way to resolve disputes is through dialogue and not through violence or criminality.” , he wrote.

Belfast Telegraph photographer Kevin Scott had suffered a physical and verbal attack while attending the scenes in the Shankill Road area.

Forty-one officers were injured and the Assembly was called back from its Easter recess today to discuss the issue.

If that happened in Durham or Leeds, there would be Cobra meetings, emergency resource allocations, and high level politicians would stumble upon themselves to get involved. But when it comes to Derry or Newtownabbey, the UK government seems happy to ignore it, he said.

It is a defining characteristic of Boris Johnson as a man and as a political leader that he creates maximum chaos and then moves away from the consequences. We saw it during the Brexit referendum campaign, we saw it during his tenure, and the very real consequences are now playing out in the streets.

It was time for Boris Johnson to come out of hiding and start taking some responsibility for the impact of his words and actions.

His comments came after UUP chief Steve Aiken said Arlene Foster was making a mistake in not engaging with PSNI police chief Simon Byrne.

Wreckage of a burning Translink Metrobus on Shankill Road in Belfast (Liam McBurney / PA)

Mr Aiken said his party would continue to work with Mr Byrne, after the PM said she had not spoken to him in recent days despite the unrest.

Mr Aiken said he was having issues with the police chief due to past actions and decisions, but that shouldn’t be the reason we are refusing to engage.

He is the head of the PSNI and as long as he is in office we must continue to work with him and all of his officers, he said.

And Tony Blairs, former Downing Street chief of staff Jonathan Powell, has told the PM to back down after reiterating his call for Mr Byrne to resign.

Mr Powell said turning to identity politics and violence played with fire and a terrible mistake.

I think politicians who try to doubt the police when making operational decisions are really wrong, he said.

I hope the Prime Minister will step back and allow the police to do their job.

Ms Foster revealed that she had not met Mr Byrne and that he had not sought to meet her.

She said the anger in the trade union community was caused by deferential treatment of Sinn Fein over Bobby Storey’s funeral and that Mr Byrne had been warned of specialist treatment for a political elite.

If I meet with the police chief, I will simply repeat what I told him last Tuesday after the devastating report from the PPS. That he had lost the trust of the trade union community and that he should resign, she told BBC Radio Ulster.

Police Council Chairman Doug Garrett called for increased efforts to calm tensions and for continued dialogue between the community and police at all levels of the PSNI.

Nothing gets done without talking, and the leadership of all those with influence is needed so that all concerns can be addressed by the democratic structures in place and by the board mechanisms for oversight and accountability. police, he said.

