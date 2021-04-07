Turkey summons Chinese ambassador in rare row over treatment of Uyghurs





Ankara summoned the Chinese ambassador over a tweet that targeted Turkish politicians criticizing the treatment of the country’s Uyghur minority, in a rare display of discontent with Beijing. The Chinese embassy said it had “the right to respond” after Meral Aksener, chairman of the center-right Good party, and Mansur Yavas, mayor of Ankara, wrote tweets commemorating a 1990 Uyghur uprising in the Chinese province of Xinjiang. A tweet from the official embassy account, tagging Turkish politicians, said that it “strongly opposes and condemns any kind of challenge to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by any person or power.” The official Turkish news agency and international agencies reported that the Chinese ambassador was subsequently summoned by the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday that “some people in Turkey had made false remarks on Twitter that brazenly encouraged terrorists,” adding that “the response of the Chinese Embassy in Turkey was quite appropriate “. Turkey is home to one of the largest Uyghur communities in the world which fled the Chinese Communist Party’s crackdown on the Muslim minority. But as Ankara tightened diplomatic and trade ties with China, the diaspora began to worry about its future. His anxiety has been compounded by an extradition treaty with China that is being considered for ratification by the Turkish parliament, as well as Turkey’s reliance on nearly all of its coronavirus vaccine supplies to Sinovac, the pharmaceutical company based in Beijing. Chinese authorities deny allegations of human rights violations and describe the crackdown in Xinjiang province as an effort to combat terrorism. Zhao and other diplomats have attacked critics on Twitter and elsewhere as part of China’s so-called “wolf warrior” diplomacy to counter global pressure on his treatment of Uyghurs, of whom 1 million, according to the UN, are detained in detention centers in Xinjiang. The diplomatic row is Ankara’s most public rebuke to China for more than a decade, said Cagdas Ungor, an expert on China who teaches at Marmara University in Istanbul. Turks are broadly sympathetic to the cause of the Uyghurs, with whom they share religious and linguistic ties, and “there is a growing rift between government policy and public opinion,” she said. “But economic pragmatism and other factors limit Turkey’s ability to maneuver.” advised President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has positioned himself as a champion of Muslim causes around the world, accused the Chinese government in 2009 of “genocide” against the Uyghurs. But as relations with traditional Western partners deteriorated and he turned to Moscow and Beijing, he became much less candid about their plight. Turkish police have banned protests by Uyghur activists in recent months, although they allowed a protest at the Chinese embassy during a visit last month by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. His Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said he had “shared our sensitivity and thoughts on Uyghur Turks” at the meeting. The dispute with the Chinese embassy comes as Turkey awaits shipments of Covid-19 vaccines from Sinovac. The government claims to have purchased 50 million doses of the two-shot CoronaVac, but has so far administered less than 18 million doses. Erdogan said talks are continuing to purchase an additional 50 million doses of CoronaVac. A country of 82 million people, Turkey has only contracted 4.5 million doses from another producer, BioNTech / Pfizer. Additional reporting by Christian Shepherd in Beijing

