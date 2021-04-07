Not invited but I will campaign for PM Modi in Belagavi: Basangouda Patil Yatnal | Bengaluru News





BENGALURU: Controversial BJP MP Basangouda Patil Yatnal, while criticizing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for surviving as CM, despite having reached the age limit of 75, with time bonus, said that he would campaign on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll but without an invitation to a party. He remained silent on the campaign for the two Assembly bypasses at Maski and Basavakalyan.

Speaking to Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday afternoon, Yatnal said the party had not issued an invitation to campaign on the bypasses, but said it was going alone in an effort to ensure the victory of the candidate of the BJP in the Belagavi LS elections.

Although the party has not asked me to campaign, Arvind Bellad and I will be campaigning alone for the BJP in the Belagavi LS polls over the next two days, where seven lakh Panchamasali voters are in attendance, he said. declared.

Yatnal claimed that Panchamasali voters are disappointed and angered by party campaign leader and Minister of Industries Jagadish Shettar for not attempting to add the Lingayat sub-sect to category 2A when he was CM in 2012- 13.

He didn’t even try and only granted status to his own sub-sect (Banajiga). The Panchamsalis are angry with him. But Bellad and I are going to Belagavi to convince our community to put aside their anger in favor of PM Modi at the bypass, he said.

Meanwhile, Yatnal continued his tirade against CM Yediyurappa and said Lingayat strongman is running on time borrowed from the CM presidency.

Has anyone ordered that Yediyurappa remain the CM forever, as has the special status under Section 370 that has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir? However, remember that we have withdrawn Article 370 for Kashmir. Against party philosophy, Yediyurappa continues to be the CM, even though he has reached the age of 77. He has to think of it as a two-year bonus, he said.

Yatnal also criticized opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC chairman DK Shivakumar for acting as spokesperson for CM Yediyurappa.

They dream that if Yediyurappa remains CM for the next two years, Congress will sweep away the next general election. The central leadership of our party is not blind to this and we will take the appropriate decisions, said the former trade union minister.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos