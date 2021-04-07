ANP withdraws from NA-249 poll in favor of PML-N’s Miftah Ismail – Pakistan





The Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of its candidate from the upcoming by-elections in NA-249 Karachi, scheduled for April 29, in favor of Miftah Ismail of the PML-N.

The seat had become vacant following the resignation of Faisal Vawda of ruling Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf from the National Assembly for his seat in the Senate. In the 2018 general election, Vawda defeated PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif by a narrow margin.

The ANP had aligned Haji Aurangzeb Khan Buneri, but the party withdrew his candidacy after discussions with the PML-N.

The development comes a day after the ANP split from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an anti-government alliance of opposition parties following the publication of a justification notice by the PDM general secretary and PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan. Abbasi. The notification was served on the ANP for its support for the PPP candidate for the election of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

ANP central vice president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said the PDM was not a political party that could send notifications to its members. The party had also expressed its dissatisfaction with the opinion and said it was intended to undermine the political status of the ANP.

Speaking to the media in Karachi on Wednesday, ANP Secretary General Sindh Younis Buneri said that ANP candidate Haji Aurangzeb Khan had dropped out of the election race in favor of Ismail in accordance with a decision by the PNA. left.

He said that the members of the ANP were democratic people and that we are free to make our own decisions; although we are no longer with the PDM, our struggle for democracy will continue.

Buneri also said he decided to support Ismail after consulting with the Provincial Advisory Council.

Aurangzeb, who withdrew his candidacy in favor of Ismail, said the party was committed to his decisions and hoped the PML-N would win the by-election.

As he spoke to Dawn News on ‘Live with Adil Shahzeb’ on Tuesday, ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan held the PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) responsible for playing a major role in the disintegration of the PDM.

Khan said political alliances don’t work that way. “We cannot even name this alliance the Pakistani Democratic Movement,” he added.

Speaking alongside Buneri, former finance minister Ismail welcomed the ANP’s decision to withdraw its candidate in favor of the PML-N. He expressed the hope to collaborate with the ANP to “work for the betterment of the people”.

The support of the ANP has injected energy into our hopes, he added.

The PML-N leader said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said he would consult with the party before making a final decision to support the PML-N candidate, but was not coming back to the PML- NOT.

Ismail alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had “ruined Pakistan’s economy”.

The price of sugar was 55 rupees per kilogram when we dropped the load in 2018 and the same product is now available for over 100 rupees, he said, adding that the PML-N government has kept the price of sugar at 55 rupees / kg during his five-year tenure.

Ismail was recently in the limelight when, during the riding by-election solicitation, he handed out candy that had his face printed on the wrapper.

