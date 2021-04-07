Dennis Rodman tried to date Donald Trump’s daughter and laughed at him when he asked her out





Everyone knows that Dennis Rodman loves women. When he was an NBA superstar, Rodman slept with several women, including some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities.

During his stint with the San Antonio Spurs, Rodman dated Madonna. When he joined Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, The Worm was with Carmen Electra.

If Dennis Rodman is attracted to you, he’ll ask you out no matter who you are. That being said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the NBA Hall of Fame tried to date Donald Trump’s daughter.

Dennis Rodman and Donald Trump have a personal friendship

Dennis Rodman did not agree with all of Donald Trump’s words and actions during his presidency. However, the Bulls legend and the 45th President of the United States have a personal friendship that dates back to when they were tabloid celebrities in the ’90s.

In 2019, Rodman said he “loved” Trump as a friend and disliked him as president. Trump’s four years in the White House have been very polarizing.

I love Donald Trump, Rodman told Sports Illustrated in 2019. I don’t like him as president, but he’s cool as fk. Donald Trump makes me laugh. He tries to be holier than you, and I laugh at him every time I see him, I don’t look at him like the president, I look at him like a friend. He can carry a torch with me at all times, someone I can sit with, have a chat and have a beer with.

The craziest part of this friendship is that Dennis Rodman and Donald Trump spent a lot of time with each other even though the five-time NBA champion tried to date Trump’s daughter.

Dennis Rodman tried to date Ivanka Trump

During an appearance at the Breakfast Club in 2019, Dennis Rodman admitted he attempted to date Ivanka Trump before marrying Jared Kushner in 2009.

“I tried to go out with his daughter. I tried to date her daughter before she got married. I tried to do it, ”Rodman said. “She just laughed. She just laughed.

Rodman dated Lakers owner Jeanie Buss when she posed for playboy in the ’90s. Rodzilla ended up with Buss before Phil Jackson. He truly lived the life every man dreams of.

Looks like Ivanka Trump never said ‘no’ to Rodman. Maybe she thought Rodman was joking since he was friends with his father, but clearly Dennis the Menace had a soft spot for Ivanka.

Dennis Rodman also said in an interview with the Breakfast Club that he deserves more credit for bringing Donald Trump and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un together. The things you learn about Rodman are fascinating when you listen to him speak.

El Loco made Hall of Fame despite averaging 7.3 points

Dennis Rodman has averaged just 7.3 points per game during his NBA career. However, he has always made the Hall of Fame due to his rebounding and defensive prowess.

Two-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rodman has averaged 13.1 rebounds per game for his career. He led the NBA by rebounding seven times, impacting the game at a high level despite not being a skilled shooter or goalscorer.

We may never see a player or character like Dennis Rodman again. We must appreciate his greatness and his open-mindedness.

