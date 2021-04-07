Sitting on swings during free time rejuvenates my mind: PM Narendra Modi on Pariksha Pe Charcha | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday April 7 advised students how to use free time during studies while interacting with them at “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021” via video conference.

“It should be borne in mind that this should be avoided during free time, otherwise these things will be consumed all the time. In the end, you will get fed up instead of refreshed. You will start to feel tired. “PM Modi said when responding to a question from a student on how to use free time during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister added that when he has free time he enjoys spending time on a swing. When I feel tired, when I have a five-minute break, or even if I have a little work, I don’t know why, but sitting on a swing rejuvenates my mind, he says.

PM Modi added: “Don’t think of free time as empty. It is a treasure, a privilege and an opportunity.”

PM Modi told the students that “when you gain free time, you get to know its highest value. Therefore, your life should be such that when you gain free time, it will give you immense pleasure.”

The Prime Minister said, “In our free time we need to increase our curiosity about other things we can do that are likely to be very productive.”

He also advised teachers to talk to students outside of the program, adding that instead of preventing students from doing something, teachers should encourage them to be their best version.