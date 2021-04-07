Rishi Sunak vs Boris Johnson: Could Chancellor Become Next Prime Minister? Approval scores compared | Politics | News





Rishi Sunak, 40, is the current Chancellor of the Exchequer. It has built its popularity through social media and catchy sound clips. Prime Minister Boris Johnson became leader of the Conservative Party replacing Theresa May in July 2019. Mr Johnson’s approval rating has increased in recent weeks. Express.co.uk talks to a political commentator about Mr Sunak’s chances of becoming the next Prime Minister and Mr Johnson’s current performance.

Mr Johnson’s personal approval rating has surpassed that of Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer for the first time since May last year, according to a new poll. The prime minister’s approval rating rose six percentage points to 45% in the fortnight to March 14. Mr Johnson’s disapproval rate is 38%, a drop of three points, according to the poll. The Prime Minister’s net approval rating of seven is his best since last May and, two points above Starmer’s net rating of five, it is also the first time his ratings have exceeded those of the Labor leader. since then. READ MORE: Moderna CEO bluntly summed up EU vaccine fiasco

Mr. Gentry added that Mr. Sunak has become a strong candidate with the public and Conservative MPs. The political commentator told Express.co.uk: “At the moment the Chancellor enjoys very strong support from the public and Conservative MPs, but he has a very difficult job to do in the medium term. “The Conservatives know that the Chancellor has not really been tested. “He borrowed and spent more than anyone in our history. “At some point he’s going to have to remove the punch bowl and that’s going to upset a lot of people. Sunak’s real challenge lies in a year or two, when he will raise taxes and try to keep wages low in the public sector. “He’s likely to be unpopular then. If he succeeds, however, he will be in a good position to replace the Prime Minister when he leaves.

The Covid crisis has cost the UK economy £ 251 billion, according to a new analysis from the Center for Economics and Business Research. The deficit is now expected to rise to £ 394bn in 2020/2021, which is £ 339bn more than forecast before public health restrictions were first imposed in March. He added: “The Chancellor is now like Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny in one, he distributes billions of dollars in support to a lot of people, so it’s not hard to see why he’s so. popular. “Eventually, however, he will have to stop and that’s when things get tough for him.

Mr Sunak is currently ahead of Mr Johnson in terms of approval ratings, but Mr Gentry believes this is only temporary. He said: “In terms of personal approval, Sunak is ahead of Johnson, but I think it’s temporary. “In my opinion, Boris will benefit from a summer rebound as the economy takes off. “Mr. Sunak will be left clear after the spending madness.” Mr. Gentry added, “Prime ministers don’t need to be smart, good-looking, or great orators. They don’t need to have good advisers. “They must be lucky – and so far Boris Johnson has been very lucky. “There are those who say you make your own luck in life and it is true, but in politics it is really luck that counts and on that point, at least so far, Johnson has been very fortunate.”







