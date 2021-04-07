Andrew Giuliani, former Trump aide and son of Rudy Giuliani, says he plans to run for New York governor





“I intend to introduce myself,” Andrew Giuliani, who served as former President Donald Trump’s assistant, told the Washington Examiner in an interview published Wednesday. Giuliani’s candidacy for governor could set up a showdown with Andrew Cuomo, should the struggling incumbent Democratic governor decide to run for a fourth term. But Giuliani would face an uphill battle in the strongly Democratic state, and his candidacy could help give the party another victory, as his proximity to Trump would likely be seen as a handicap in a state where the former president is largely unpopular. .

“I believe I can win the race,” Giuliani told the Examiner. “I think I’m the right candidate, and now is the right time to help change New York State, and we have a playbook that works.”

“Outside of whoever named Trump, I think I have the best chance of winning and taking over the state, and I think there is an opportunity in 2022 with an injured Democratic candidate, be it governor ( Andrew) Cuomo, whether it’s gonna be a radical (attorney general), Letitia James, whether it’s an unnamed lieutenant governor, I think there’s a very, very real chance of winning, ”he said. he said, according to the magazine.

Giuliani worked under Trump in the White House Public Liaison Office. Unlike his father, who was mayor of New York between 1994 and 2001 and worked as Trump’s personal attorney, the young Giuliani was never elected to public office.

Cuomo, who has ruled the state since 2011, has yet to say whether he plans to run for another term next year. The governor is currently facing two independent investigations into allegations of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior against several women, allegations he has denied. Cuomo has repeatedly rejected calls for his resignation from New York’s Main Democrats in recent weeks.

Asked whether he expected Cuomo to seek re-election for a fourth term next year, Jay Jacobs, state party chairman and close ally of the governor, objected.

“Honestly, I don’t know the answer to that question. I think he’s more focused on his current issues and then on how he’s going to go,” he said. “These investigations are going to be critical in all of this. It’s hard to say. I’m sure, given his rebels, he would like to run for re-election.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos