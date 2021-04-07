Jemima Goldsmith speaks out on Imran Khan’s remarks regarding sexual violence against women – Celebrity





At present, many Pakistanis have opposed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on the causes of sexual violence and rape, calling them factually incorrect, callous and dangerous.

International media also picked up on the Prime Minister’s comments linking the incidence of rape to the obscenity and modesty of women, and an article caught the attention of Jemima Goldsmith, Imran Khan’s ex-wife.

UK’s MailOnline ran the information with the headline Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Blames The Way Women Dress To Increase Rape Cases And Says’ Not Everyone Has The Will To avoid it, ” to which Jemima tweeted:

“Hope this is a wrong quote / mistranslation. The Imran whom I knew said: “Put a veil on the eyes of the man and not on the woman”.

Then she quoted a verse [24:30] from the Holy Quran: “Tell the believing ‘men’ to hold their eyes and keep their private parts. It is purer for them. Surely Allah is well aware of what they are doing.”

“It’s up to the men,” she wrote.

Editorial: Prime Minister Imran’s remarks on sexual violence against women are shockingly insensitive

Prime Minister Imran, responding to a question from his latest telethon, blamed what he described as the growing obscenity in society for the surge in sex crimes against women and children. He argued that history tells us that when fahashi (obscenity) increases in society, sex crimes increase and the family system collapses.

While admitting that the number of cases of rape and sexual assault, especially against children, is much higher than what has been reported, he advised women to observe purdah to protect themselves.

“Such suggestions reflect a distorted sense of morality and insensitivity to a serious issue. More dangerously, they attempt to justify the increased incidence of sex crimes in Pakistan,” senior journalist Zahid Hussain noted in his article. .

At the same time, a statement signed by representatives of several rights organizations said Prime Minister Imran has actively encouraged and promoted the culture of rape and the apology for rape.

In a country where the total number of reported rape cases is only the tip of the iceberg, such statements have the effect of further traumatizing and silencing survivors of sexual violence by blaming them, rather than on those who commit the crime and the system that allows rapists, according to the statement.

The statement was signed by representatives of several human rights organizations, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the War on Rape and the Journalists Defense Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council. .

