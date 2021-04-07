PM Modi asks parents not to put pressure on children; tells kids board exams are another step in long life: The Tribune India

Vibha sharma

Tribune press service

New Delhi, April 7

Ahead of the next class X and XII council exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a new phrase “Involve, internalize, associate and visualize” to students to sharpen memory.

Addressing the Fourth Edition of “Pariksha pe Charcha”, PM Modi said that when things are visualized in the mind, it becomes easy to remember them.

“The concept of memory by association works well in the early years, so get involved in whatever you do. If you are sitting at home with a book in your hand but thinking about friends, school, food, then you won’t remember a thing, ”he said in the virtual chat. on upcoming board reviews.

In this context, he also asked the students to refer to the updated version of his book “Exam Warriors”.

The hour-and-a-half-plus session saw students, parents and teachers pose questions to the Prime Minister ranging from exam fears to tackling topics difficult to instill in children’s value systems and food preferences. and also how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected education over the year.

“Brands don’t decide your future. An exam is just the start of a successful career. Students and parents should not view exams as the end of their life, ”he said, asking children to keep calm and cool minds when entering the exam room.

“The best solution is to leave all of your tension outside the exam room. And you should also think that you have done all the preparation you need to do. Now your goal should be to answer the questions well, ”he said.

When a student asked if he was losing a year to COVID-19, the prime minister said the pandemic had taught lessons as well.

“People have learned the true value of many essential things. The pandemic has learned to fight the unexpected. People have realized the importance of not taking anything for granted, like regular school days, going to the office. Emotional bonds between family members have grown stronger during the pandemic. Covid has forced us to maintain social distancing, but it has strengthened the emotional bonds between families, ”he said.

He advised parents to get more involved with their children, to understand their strengths and weaknesses, but not to put them under pressure.

“Parents are so busy these days that they don’t have time to recognize the true strength of their children. This is the reason why parents rely on grade sheets to judge their children. There is more to a child than brands.

“We start to believe that children are our instruments of social status and when children fail we say that they are not motivated enough. As a result, children unwittingly become the instrument of their parents’ dreams, ”he said.

As he asked teachers to guide their students on time management, his advice to students was to maintain a proper schedule and tackle difficult topics and topics in the morning. Citing his own example, he said that when “your mind is fresh, you will have keener focus.”

“I will advise students to invest energy equally on all matters, to distribute your time equally. I tackle all difficult questions early in the morning. I make my decisions better when my mind is fresh, ”he said.

To a student, his advice was to do what makes him happy in his spare time.

“If I have free time, I like to sit on a swing,” the Prime Minister said. He also asked parents to instill the values ​​they want in their children through examples.

“How many of you have asked those who work for you to participate in your celebrations? We need to set an example for our children. We have to make sure they see us doing our social duties, ”he said.