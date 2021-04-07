Donald Trump’s Chinese Tariffs Saved US Jobs, Says Biden Commerce Secretary





US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said tariffs previously applied to foreign-produced metal products “helped save US jobs” in some related industries on Wednesday, as federal officials decided on their next steps in a context of persistent trade tensions with China.

“I would say, here is my general point of view. And I don’t want to go into detail on any particular company,” said Raimondo, who assumed his role as head of the commerce department under the administration of President Joe Biden. last month, in a keynote address. during a White House press briefing.

“My general view is that what we do on offense is more important than what we do on defense. To compete with China, we need to rebuild America in all the ways we talk about today. And, by the way, do it … with our allies, “the chief of staff continued.” You know, we have to work with our allies and find common ground where we can. “

Regarding the increased taxes on Chinese exports, as well as those imposed on certain goods produced in other countries during Donald Trump’s presidency, Raimondo acknowledged how they have positively contributed to the US economy.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo discussed how Trump-era tariffs “helped save American jobs” in some industries at a press conference on Wednesday. Above, Raimondo speaks during a daily White House press briefing on April 7, 2021 in Washington, DC Alex Wong / Getty Images

“When it comes to tariffs, there is a place for tariffs,” she said. “You know, the 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum have, in fact, helped save American jobs in the steel and aluminum industries.”

Trump launched a controversial trade dispute with China in 2018, when the former president ordered then Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to launch an investigation into the country’s unfair trade practices. At the time, his administration demanded tariffs on steel and aluminum exports, totaling 25% and 10% respectively, on an extensive list of countries. Trump then established a broader, more individualized set of tariffs for Chinese goods that increased throughout his tenure in the White House.

Tariffs on Chinese exports remained in effect during Biden’s presidency. Before taking office, Biden told the New York Times that he had no plans to immediately remove taxes imposed by his predecessor.

“I’m not going to take immediate action, and so are the tariffs,” Biden said in his December interview with the newspaper, further emphasizing goals to better coordinate with allied countries. The president noted that “leverage” was needed to address new relations with China, adding, “in my opinion, we don’t have it yet.”

Raimondo pointed to the benefits of Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods shortly after being sworn in as trade secretary in early March, describing them as “effective” in an appearance on MSNBC.

“First, we have to be honest, that is, China’s behavior is anti-competitive, coercive, its human rights violations are horrific. And they must be held accountable for this,” a- she said, before tackling the effects of Trump’s tariffs. directly.

“Let me say that these tariffs have been effective,” explained Raimondo. “The data shows that these tariffs have been effective, and I think what President Biden has said is that we are going to do a government review of all of these policies and decide what makes sense to maintain. “

Newsweek has contacted the White House for further comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos