Twitter won’t let National Archives keep Trump’s tweets on the platform





Twitter will not let the U.S. National Archives keep Trump’s tweets on his banned personal account. Twitter said it was because “we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump” in January. NARA still has a copy of the tweets from this account and intends to post them outside the platform. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Twitter will not allow archiving of former President Donald Trump’s personal account and his thousands of tweets due to his suspension from the platform, Politico reported.

In a statement to Insider, a Twitter spokesperson said: “Because we have permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, account content will not appear on Twitter as it previously did or as it currently does. archived administration accounts, regardless of how NARA chooses to view the data it has retained. Archived administration accounts on the service are accounts that have not broken Twitter rules. “

Twitter said it was working with the National Archives and the Archives Administration to preserve Trump’s tweets “as is the norm for any administrative transition.”

Those tweets won’t reappear on Twitter, but a National Archives spokesperson confirmed to Politico that the agency has an exported copy of the tweets posted from the @realDonaldTrump account. NARA intends to make this file accessible to the public, “including any blocked or deleted Tweets that have been forwarded to us,” the spokesperson said.

NARA told the outlet that it could view these tweets in downloadable form on the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library website. NARA did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Trump was only the second US President to hold a position and use a Twitter account, with President Barack Obama being the first. It has become common practice for NARA to archive and manage the social media accounts of government officials in order to preserve communication.

For example, the personal Twitter account of former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is currently archived on the platform, which means anyone can view her past tweets. An “archived” label is next to his name.

Trump used his personal account more frequently than his official presidential account, @ POTUS45, while in office. This account was archived on Twitter because he did not violate Twitter rules like his personal account.

Twitter banned Trump on January 8, two days after pro-Trump extremists staged an insurgency on the U.S. Capitol. The company has permanently dismantled him “due to the risk of further incitement to violence” and has since said he will remain banned from the website even if he decides to run again in 2024.

Twitter began adding fact-checking tags to Trump’s tweets last May. Some of his posts contained misleading information about the 2020 presidential election, while others were said to glorify violence.

Actions by Twitter, and other corporate social media peers, have fueled a lingering belief among some Republicans that tech platforms are trying to silence conservative voices, although research has shown that social media platforms do not present anti-conservative biases.

