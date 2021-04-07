China-EU relations face challenges, Xi told Merkel





BEIJING / BERLIN (Reuters) – President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday that he saw various challenges in China-European Union relations and hoped the EU could make correct judgments in such a way independent, according to a statement from the Chinese government. The statement quoted Xi as saying in a phone call that the EU and China should respect each other and eliminate interference, adding that China is willing to work with the global community to promote fair and reasonable distribution of COVID vaccines. -19 and opposed vaccine nationalism. Last month, the EU imposed its first major sanctions against Chinese officials since 1989 for alleged human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang region. Beijing, which denies the allegations, retaliated by blacklisting some lawmakers and EU entities. The United States, Britain and Canada have also sanctioned Chinese officials over Xinjiang, and the row threatens to derail an EU-China investment pact concluded in late 2020 after years of negotiations. German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Merkel and Xi discussed international efforts to produce and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, deepen economic cooperation and measures to protect the climate and biodiversity. She said the leaders agreed to deepen bilateral ties during the Sino-German government consultations scheduled for the end of April. The Chancellor stressed the importance of dialogue on all ties, including issues on which opinions differ, Demmer said, without giving details of areas where Germany and China differ. Report from the Beijing press room and Michael Nienaber in Berlin; written by Tom Daly; Edited by Andrew Heavens, Steve Orlofsky and Timothy Heritage

