Japanese Prime Minister Suga to travel to India to meet with Modi





New Delhi, April 7 (UNI) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning a visit to India later this month and will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Japan is seeking to reaffirm its cooperation on its vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” region through the trip, government sources told Japan’s Kyodo press service. But the visit could change, depending on the coronavirus situation, the sources said. Japan is part of the framework known as the Quad – made up of India, Japan, the United States and Australia, which is increasingly at the center of efforts to counter economic and military influence. growing from China. Suga, who is due to travel to the United States for talks with President Joe Biden next week, and is apparently looking to further solidify the framework by meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Suga and Modi are expected to discuss new links in outer space and cybersecurity, as well as cooperation on infrastructure projects and other economic issues. Japan and India have also strengthened their bilateral security ties in recent years, signing a military pact last September allowing them to exchange supplies and logistical support. Quard members organized the joint Malabar naval exercises last November as a show of force, while agreeing at a virtual summit to “meet the challenges of the rules-based maritime order” in the seas of the United States. southern and eastern China, where China argued that are fiercely contested by its neighbors. According to the sources, Suga is also expected to meet with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, and they will discuss ways to deepen security and economic cooperation as this year marks the 65th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic relations. UNI SRJ GNK 2155

