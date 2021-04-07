Russian Foreign Minister visits Pakistan in search of peace in Afghanistan





ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country’s military chief for talks on the troubled peace process in Afghanistan, where the two countries have a long history of involvement.

It was the first time that a Russian Foreign Minister has visited Pakistan in nine years and comes at a sensitive time for neighboring Afghanistan, with peace talks sluggish and an impending deadline for the states. United to withdraw their forces.

Khan stressed the importance of a negotiated political settlement to the war in Afghanistan during the meeting, according to a statement from his office.

Pakistan appreciated Russia’s efforts to promote the Afghan peace process by hosting the recent meeting … in Moscow, the statement said, referring to a recent summit on the peace process in which Pakistan participated.

They also discussed economic relations, the COVID-19 pandemic and the progress of a major gas pipeline project.

Lavrov also met with Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the army headquarters in the town of Rawalpindi, according to an army statement.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, including strengthening cooperation in defense and security, regional security, especially the Afghan peace process, were discussed, the statement said.

In the 1980s, Pakistan and the United States were the main supporters of Islamist fighters who fought the Soviet occupation forces.

Today, Russia is concerned about the Afghan instability spreading through Central Asia as the United States seeks to emerge from a war in Afghanistan against the Islamist Taliban.

Russia hosted an international conference on Afghanistan in Moscow last month in which participants, including the United States, China and Pakistan, issued a statement calling on the warring Afghan parties to strike a deal. peace and reduce violence.

A common concern is the situation in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Lavrov’s visit to Pakistan.

We look forward to quickly finding a constructive solution to end the civil war in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan through agreements on the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of the Taliban movement.

The United States signed an agreement with the Taliban last year allowing them to withdraw their forces in exchange for a Taliban guarantee to prevent international terrorism.

But fighting between the US-backed Afghan government and the Taliban still rages on.

The United States is pushing for an interim Afghan government between the two sides as the May 1 deadline approaches for them to withdraw their forces under the pact.

President Joe Biden has said that date would be difficult to meet despite Taliban threats of more violence if it does not.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Additional reports by Asif Shahzad and Sheree Sardar; Editing by Robert Birsel and Toby Chopra

