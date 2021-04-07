As his male counterparts sit, an EU president awkwardly stands





Turkish leader Recep Tayyip ErdoğanTuesday’s meeting with the two presidents of the European Union raised eyebrows after the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen appeared to have remained standing as her male counterparts settled into two golden chairs at the focal point of the room. In a video of the awkward moment in Ankara, von der Leyen appears not to know where to sit, gestures with his right hand and says “ehm” as Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel take their seats. Von der Leyen was eventually offered a seat on a nearby couch, opposite Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who ranks lower in diplomatic protocol. In previous meetings, the three presidents have all met. Eric Mamer, chief spokesperson for the European Commission, said von der Leyen “was clearly surprised and this is something you can see in the video.” He added that “it is difficult to judge why he was offered one type of seat over another, this is something you will have to question the Turkish authorities.” Mamer said Turkey was responsible for organizing the meeting. He added that as regards “the point of view of the Commission abroad, what I can say is that the level of protocol of our president is exactly the same as that of the president of the European Council. . Our President is a full member of the European Council and usually when she goes abroad she is treated in exactly the same way as the President of the European Council would be. “ As head of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union and the most powerful institution, von der Leyen is one of the most influential women in the bloc. She was previously Germany’s Minister of Defense. The diplomatic hiccup is particularly uncomfortable given the EU’s recent condemnation of Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international treaty to prevent violence against women. CNN has contacted the Council of the EU and the Turkish Presidency for their comments.

