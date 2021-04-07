Mike Pence plans to publish autobiography





Topline Former Vice President Mike Pence is working with Simon & Schuster to publish an autobiography, the company said Wednesday, saying it will be the “definitive book” on the Trump administration. President Donald Trump listens to Vice President Mike Pence answer questions during the daily newspaper … [+] coronavirus task force briefing in the White House rose garden on April 27, 2020 in Washington. (Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images) Getty Images

Highlights Pence’s untitled autobiography (for now) is “tentatively scheduled” for release in 2023 as part of a two-pound deal Pence has agreed to. The autobiography will address “many pivotal moments” from joining the Trump campaign in 2016 until Trump stepped down in January, as well as his previous life in Indiana, Simon & Schuster said in a statement. Press. Pence was one of the very few officials to serve the full four years in the Trump administration and has close access to Trump on key issues, like the coronavirus pandemic. Crucial quote “I am grateful for the opportunity to tell the story of my life in public service to the American people, to serve in Congress, the office of the Governor of Indiana and as Vice President of the United States. “said Pence. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Surprising fact The news comes just hours after Pence announced the launch of his “Advancing American Freedom” political group to promote many of the Trump administration’s positions and “defend and build on the successful policies of the Trump-Pence administration. “. Many pundits see the move as Pence’s final step in preparing for a potential presidential election in 2024. Key context Many former Trump associates have published books about the time they spent around him, in some cases uncovering outrageous new allegations surrounding former National Security President John Bolton’s book last year, making statements like Trump asking Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him get re-elected. . But Pence was much closer to Trump and served much longer than Bolton, for example, who was in administration for less than a year and a half. Pence was also a central figure in the Jan.6 uprising, being the target of negative tweets from Trump as his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, narrowly escaping a crowd shouting “hang Mike Pence.” By most accounts, the events of that day led to a fall between Trump and Pence for the remaining two weeks of Trump’s presidency. To monitor If Pence plans to run for president in 2024, publishing a book critical of Trump probably wouldn’t do him any favor politically, given that the GOP base continues to be a staunch group of Trump supporters. Further reading Mike Pence launches Trump-aligned political group with eye to 2024 (Forbes) Boltons Trump Tell-All gets 11th printing after selling 780,000 copies in one week (Forbes) Mike Pence is done with Trumps Bullst (Politico)

