Prime Minister Khans’ comments promote rape culture, say lawyers and journalists





Lawyers, journalists and activists issued a statement condemning Prime Minister Imran Khan’s controversial comments on rape.

Through this declaration, the Prime Minister actively encouraged and promoted the culture of rape and the apology, we read. Such statements have the effect of further traumatizing and silencing sexual violence by blaming it.

Statement of condemnation of the unacceptable remarks by Prime Minister @ ImranKhanPTI on rape.

To approve, add your organization and / or name under the respective headings: https://t.co/lE2UoSSkO8#PMmustapologize pic.twitter.com/EOdukeB3xL

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) April 6, 2021

Prime Minister Khan answered public appeals on Sunday and spoke about corruption and inflation. But his statements in response to a caller asking him what steps have been taken to stem the increase in cases sparked a widespread backlash.

There’s a reason the concept of purdah is there, the premiere said. Obscenity and the decline of purdah are the main reasons rape cases are on the rise, he added.

“Such statements also call into question the anti-rape initiatives undertaken by this government, including the introduction of anti-rape orders and the formation of a special committee to enforce them,” the statement condemned. about.

Activists say the timing of the Prime Minister’s statements makes the situation for women “more dangerous” in the country after the Aurat Marchers were labeled blasphemers.

“Combined with the Prime Minister’s refusal to condemn the false allegations of blasphemy against the women organizers and activists of the Women’s Day March (Aurat March), this statement reflects the apathy of the current establishment towards the plight of women. women, trans and non-binary people. “

It is the apology of rape to associate rape, which is a crime of power and control, with temptation and obscenity, according to the statement, which qualifies PM Khan’s remarks as factually incorrect, insensitive and dangerous.

They demand an apology from the Prime Minister and say that rape is never the victim’s fault.

He was accused of excusing rapists when he said that not everyone is willing to resist temptation, and temptation can only be avoided by purdah.







