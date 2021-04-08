Brian Sicknick’s death following Trump Capitol riot still pending





A U.S. Capitol Police officer pays tribute to his colleague Brian Sicknick, who died Jan. 7 of injuries he sustained while protecting the U.S. Capitol in the Jan. 6 attack on the building, while ‘he was lying in honor of the Capitol Rotunda at the United States Capitol. in Washington, United States, on February 2, 2021.

Leah Millis | Reuters

The cause of death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick remained under investigation on Wednesday, even as an official released the causes of death of four other people who died as a direct result of the Jan.6 Capitol riot by supporters of the former President Donald Trump.

Capitol Police said Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters” during the riot.

The violence began after then-President Trump and his prominent supporters urged attendees at a rally outside the White House to help them fight the confirmation of the then-president-elect’s election victory, Joe Biden, by a joint session of Congress.

Sicknick died a day after the riot, in which hundreds of Trump supporters ransacked the halls of Congress and fought with the police.

Two men, Julian Elie Khater of State College, Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, were arrested in March for assaulting Sicknick and two other law enforcement officers with a spray-like chemical anti-bear.

But neither of the two men is accused of having killed Sicknick.

One of the four Trump supporters who died in the riot, Ashli ​​Babbitt, was already known on the day of the riot to have been shot by a cop guarding the House of Representatives chamber while Babbitt and others were heading towards this room.

Babbitt, 35, was shot in the left shoulder, according to Dr. Francisco Diaz, the chief medical examiner for Washington, DC, who on Wednesday said his death was a homicide.

No one has been charged with shooting Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who recently ran a pool supply company near San Diego.

Another Trump supporter, Roseanne Boyland of Kennesaw, Ga., Died in an accident “of acute amphetamine poisoning,” Diaz said Wednesday.

Boyland, 34, was previously known for drug abuse, but her family said she had been sober for several years only to fall under the sway of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, which adherents fervently support Trump.

Justin Winchell, a friend of Boyland who was with her during the riot, told a CBS branch in Atlanta in January that she was trampled by a huge crowd when Trump supporters pushed against police guarding the Capitol .

Rioters clash with police trying to enter the Capitol building through the front doors on January 6, 2021. police.

Lev Radin | Pacific Press | LightRocket | Getty Images

Boyland’s brother-in-law Justin Cave told the Atlanta media: “I never tried to be a political person, but I personally think the president’s words sparked a riot that killed four of his biggest fans last night. and I believe we should invoke the 25th Amendment at this point. “

The 25th Amendment allows the Vice President and a majority of Cabinet members to remove the powers of a President if the President is declared incompetent.

The deaths of the other two Trump supporters in the riot Kevin Greeson, 55, and Benjamin Phillips, 50, were ruled natural, both being the result of hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, Diaz said.

Greeson, a resident of Athens, Alabama, who previously supported President Barack Obama, appears to have suffered a heart attack and has been seen by reporters undergoing chest compressions by paramedics.

The New York Times reported that Greeson, who had worked at a Goodyear factory, was talking on the phone with his wife on the west side of the Capitol complex when he collapsed on a sidewalk.

The Alabama Political Reporter news site noted that Greeson was active on Talk, the conservative-favored social media platform, where he commented on a Dec. 29 article on the possibility of President Donald Trump calling the militias to intercede and converge on Washington, DC:

“I am … call me, I have weapons and ammunition!” wrote Greeson, who in another Talk article posted a photo of himself holding two assault rifles, with two pistols stuck in his belt.

Philips, a computer programmer who lived in Bloomsburg, Pa., Organized a bus full of fellow Trump supporters to travel to Washington on January 6 to hear Trump speak.

Philips told the Philadelphia Inquirer ahead of the trip that he wanted to see what Trump would do.

“Looks like he called us there for a reason, I think something big is about to happen that no one is talking about yet,” he told the newspaper. “I think he’s got an ace up his sleeve.”

As he drove a van behind the bus heading to Washington, Philips told The Inquirer: “To be honest, this seems like the first day of the rest of our lives.”

“They should name this year Zero because something is going to happen.”

