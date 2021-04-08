Pakistan, Bangladesh salute Turkish D-8 leadership





ISLAMABAD, DHAKA Pakistan and Bangladesh on Wednesday thanked Turkey for providing effective leadership to the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization. Speaking at a virtual D-8 Council of Ministers meeting, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also congratulated Bangladesh on taking over the chairmanship of the D-8 Summit. “From the outset, I thank Turkey, the outgoing president, for providing effective leadership to the organization. I also congratulate and extend my best wishes to Bangladesh as the new chair of the D-8 Summit,” said Qureshi. He stressed the need for member countries to renew their commitment to work for the earliest possible achievement of the D-8 vision and goals. “For a strong partnership, we need to fully implement various instruments and mutually beneficial collaboration agreements, create opportunities for entrepreneurs and mobilize our private sector,” he said. Qureshi added that Pakistan has always contributed to efforts to strengthen the D-8 and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to the organization’s vision and goals. Bangladesh is hosting the 10th D-8 Online Summit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the leaders of member countries – Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Turkey and Pakistan – will meet virtually on Thursday. The theme of this year’s summit is Partnership for a Changing World: Harnessing the Power of Youth and Technology. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hand over the presidency of the D-8 summit to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Turkey has made a ‘phenomenal contribution’ Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen praised Turkey for its leadership and for successfully completing its tenure as Chairman of the D-8 Council of Ministers. << I would like to extend my congratulations to Your Excellency Mr. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, on your successful tenure as Chairman of the D-8 Council of Ministers and also thank Your Excellency for the contribution phenomenal that has been done at D-8 under your leadership, ”Momen said in a statement. He said the D-8 countries hold immense potential in terms of human capital, especially their youth populations, and stressed the need to “harness the unlimited potential of this youth”. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







