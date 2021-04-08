Opinion | Here’s how to handle the Beijing Genocide Olympics

Should the United States and other democracies participate in a Winter Olympics hosted by a government that the Trump and Biden administrations have said was engaged in genocide?

The debate on whether to boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics is intensifying, for the Games open next February. The Biden administration says it is not currently discussing a boycott with its allies, but 180 human rights organizations jointly suggested one, and there are also discussions in Canada and Europe on whether to attend.

Olympic officials and business leaders protest that the Games are not political, but it is dishonest. Of course they are political. Chinese leader Xi Jinping hosts Olympics for political reasons to gain international legitimacy even as he gutters Hong Kong freedoms, jails lawyers and journalists, seizes Canadian hostages, threatens Taiwan and, more gruesome, presides over crimes against humanity in the distance. western region of Xinjiang which is home to several Muslim minorities.

It’s reasonable to ask: if the All-Star Baseball game shouldn’t be played in Georgia because of this voter suppression law, should the Olympics be held in the shadow of what many describe as a genocide?