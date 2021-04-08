Dave Chappelle says’ dirty notes left for Trump employees came from celebrities, not Obama aides: I saw them





Dave Chappelle reveals more details about the infamous derogatory notes some of Donald Trump’s staff said they received when Trump moved into the White House in 2017.

At the time, the validity of the claims that the messages with “you will fail” and “you will not succeed” – which were left in various offices along with a number of “Obama books” – was questioned. in question. as former President Barack Obama assistants vehemently denied that they were responsible for these juvenile charades.

Now, comedian and longtime friend of Obama, Dave Chappelle has said the posts exist but were left by celebrities playing pranks on a final evening appeal for the Obama administration.

“Remember when the Trump administration moved in they said the Obama staff left us dirty notes in every drawer and every cupboard?” Chappelle said Tuesday on Naomi Campbells’ YouTube series “No Filter”.

EX-OBAMA AIDES TOCKS WITH GRISHAM ABOUT CLAIMS TRUMP TEAM WERE LEFT OF TAUNTING MESSAGES

Dave Chappelle told Naomi Campbell that the derogatory notes sent to Trump’s staff in 2017 came from celebrities who attended one last White House party for the Obama administration. (AP, file)

“I saw this happen,” said the “Sticks and Stones” headliner. “I’m not going to say who did that, but they were celebrities, who wrote it all and put it all over the place. I saw them do that, so when I saw him on the news, I laughed really hard. . “

In November 2019, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham – who had taken over the post in the Trump administration after her predecessor Sarah Huckabee Sanders resigned earlier that year – claimed members Obama administration left derogatory notes for their replacements. .

DAVE CHAPPELLE DEFENDS FREEDOM OF SPEECH AGAINST CANCELLATION OF CULTURE: “ THE FIRST AMENDMENT IS FIRST FOR A REASON ”

“We came to the White House. I’ll tell you something, every office was filled with Obama’s books and we had left notes that said you will fail, you are not going to make it,” Grisham said.

DAVE CHAPPELLE RETURNS TO ‘SNL’ – 4 YEARS AFTER SAYING HE ‘WOULD GIVE TRUMP A CHANCE’

Cody Keenan, a speechwriter for former President Obama, tweeted at the time that he left an iPhone charger, but that “no one left unimaginative notes written at sixth grade.” .

He also wrote: “I mean, if they read the memos and briefing notebooks that we actually left behind, they would at least know how to write a coherent speech, check their appointees, and maybe fewer of them would be charged or headed to jail. “

Other former Obama aides, including speechwriter Jon Favreau and Obama’s senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, have also denied writing the notes.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, Grisham’s East Wing predecessor Joanna Rosholm tweeted as the note she left read: “Welcome to the little family of White House employees, past and present.”

Grisham made it clear that she was specifically referring to her experience in the lower press office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Back then, we saw it as kind of a joke and something that always happened. We were so busy trying to learn where the bathrooms were and how to turn on the lights, it wasn’t that big of a deal.

Sam Dorman of Fox News contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos