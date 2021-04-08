Thousands of signed petitions urging Jokowi to declare a climate emergency

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Thousands of people have signed petition digital who urged the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to declareclimate emergency after a series of natural disasters hit a number of points in Indonesia, particularly in eastern Nusa Tenggara (NTT) at the end of last week and earlier this week.

According to research CNNIndonesia.com from 19.31 WIB, Wednesday (7/4) petitions published on the sitechange.org it has been signed by over 9,970 people.

“We want to continue there leadership of President Jokowi to make his climate commitment. In particular declaring a climate emergency, ”said Adila Isfandiari, Greenpeace climate and energy researcher, when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (7/4).

Adila said that through the declaration of climate emergency, her party hopes that relevant ministries and institutions will take the climate crisis seriously as he has received a direct mandate from Jokowi.

“Because in recent times we haven’t seen any ambitious commitments from our government,” Adila said.

According to him, a climate emergency should be declared if one reflects on the series of natural disasters of recent years which have been dominated by hydrometeorological disasters.

Note, hydrometeorological disasters are disasters caused by extreme weather conditions due to climate change and the peak of the rainy season such as floods, landslides and drought.

Adila also highlighted two flood-related disasters that claimed many lives earlier this year, namely the floods in East Nusa Tenggara and South Kalimantan. He said both happened due to the extreme weather impact of the climate crisis.

He explained that the flooding at NTT was caused by a tropical cyclone that formed on Indonesian territory due to the massive production of greenhouse gas emissions which caused warm sea surface temperatures. and extreme weather conditions.

This argument is similar to the explanation of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) regarding the emergence of seeds of Tropical Cyclone 99S which then became Tropical Cyclone Seroja on Monday (5/4) in the morning.

“From this petition, we want to say that the potential for disaster is getting bigger, more real,” Adila added.

Citing the contents of the petition, the initiators urged Jokowi to order the repeal of policies that harm the environment, formulate strategic policies to save the environment, form a task force to deal with the climate crisis and to open government situation data and political plans to the public.

Previously, data from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) revealed that in recent years there was an increasing trend of disasters, the majority of which were hydrometeorological disasters.

The BNPB noted that 99% of disasters throughout 2020 were hydrometeorological disasters. Out of a total of 2,952 incidents, 1,080 were floods, 880 tornadoes, 577 landslides, 326 forest and land fires and 29 drought events.

Floods, landslides and tornadoes are the three disasters that cause the most deaths and losses. Of a total of 409 victims who died and disappeared in one year, 259 were due to floods, 124 to landslides and 24 to tornadoes.

Based on BNPB records from Wednesday (7/4) afternoon, the disaster at NTT since the end of last week the impact of Cyclone Seroja has claimed the lives of 124 people. Meanwhile, 74 people are still searched or reported missing, and 8,424 people from 2,019 families have had to be evacuated. The evacuation process is still ongoing today.

