White House says boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics ‘not discussed’ – Daily News





The Biden administration is not discussing a multinational boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over human rights violations by China, the White House said on Wednesday, appearing to be backtracking statements by a State Department spokesperson a day earlier. The comments by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki came amid growing calls, both domestic and international, to boycott the Beijing Games over what a recent State Department report said. called China’s “genocide and crimes against humanity” against the Uyghurs, a majority Muslim minority community, and the Xi Jinping regime’s response to the protests in Hong Kong. Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah), chairman and CEO of the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics organizing committee, recently called for an “economic and diplomatic” boycott of the Beijing Olympics in an editorial from the New York Times. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday that the United States is discussing a possible boycott with its allies. This is something that we certainly want to discuss and that we certainly understand that a coordinated approach will not only be in our best interests, but also in the best interests of our allies and partners, said Price. So this is one of the issues on the agenda both now and in the future, and when we have something to announce, we will be sure to do so. But Psaki said the administration was not discussing a boycott. Our position on the 2022 Olympic Games has not changed. We have not discussed and are not discussing a joint boycott with our allies and partners, Psaki said on Wednesday. Of course, we are consulting closely with our allies and partners at all levels to define our common concerns and establish a common approach, but there is no ongoing discussion of changing our plans for the Beijing Olympics from the point of view of view of the United States. The chair of the board of directors of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Susanne Lyons, also rebuffed the boycott remarks: “We don’t think that the young athletes of the American team should be used as political pawns in these matters. “We will continue to see a lot of discussion on the subject of boycotts and I just wanted to re-emphasize what we have said in a very consistent way: at the USOPC we oppose athlete boycotts because they have been shown to negatively impact athletes while not responding effectively. global issues in the past, ”Lyons told reporters in a remote USOPC media summit session on Wednesday morning. Lyons also said she was concerned about the impact of a boycott on USOPC corporate sponsors. “They are also honestly putting unfair pressure on our sponsors who provide the major financial support to our athletes and our athlete programs over the long term, not just for a single, specific set of games,” Lyons said. “And for our athletes, their only dream is to represent the United States and what we stand for on the international playing field. We are therefore in no way downplaying the serious human rights issues that are occurring in China. But the United States has many tools to constructively respond to these concerns which we believe should be addressed by government officials, including the State Department and its team of ambassadors, trained negotiators and d ‘other diplomats.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos