Pence signs seven-figure book deal, but Trump and other administration alumni face tough publishing market





Two people in the publishing industry tell CNN that the former vice president’s deal is worth seven figures, between $ 3 million and $ 4 million.

The news comes as the publishing industry grapples with questions about how to deal with potential high-profile authors in the Trump administration.

The concern, according to well-placed publishing sources, is whether writers could be counted to tell the truth – and whether a publisher could cause a backlash in the culture of cancellation.

“I would try to keep an open mind,” an editorial source said. “That doesn’t mean I would sign them.”

Recent Trump administration veterans who want to write books already face a higher bar than others for getting a contract, according to seven senior officials who work in the book publishing industry. They agreed to speak candidly about industry trends in exchange for anonymity.

Kellyanne Conway, the former Trump adviser who left the White House last August, is also said to be writing a book for a major publishing house. A representative for Pence declined to comment on a book deal, but the former Indiana governor is taking action to suggest he could run for president in 2024. On Wednesday, Pence announced he was launching a new political advocacy group called Advancing American Freedom. The proto-presidential campaign vehicle has a large advisory board of Trump allies and former administration officials including Conway, Newt and Callista Gingrich, and Larry Kudlow.

The problem with Trump’s post

A Trump book would likely be an instant bestseller, but publishers predict that he expects a sky-high advance, and the editing process might be too difficult to be worth and the money. Trump, senior publishing officials say, should probably self-publish, especially if the small independent houses aren’t able to pay a large enough advance.

“It’s not that the book wouldn’t sell, it’s that it’s impossible to verify the facts or do business with it,” said one person from a major publishing house.

A second person from a major publishing house said it would be hard to resist at least talking about a book with Trump.

“It’s the right thing to do. You are a professional. You hear what someone has to say, it doesn’t mean you are making an offer. But there is a lot of money to be made, and that ‘is an aphrodisiac, “said this person. “He has a lot of followers.”

On the flip side, releasing a Trump book, say those who spoke to CNN, would likely have significant drawbacks that could outweigh the financial considerations of releasing a former president.

“If word got out, we even read the pages, or had a meeting, the conscious collective of people on the ground in the publishing industry would come and play,” said a third person from a major publishing house. “The staff would leave, the consumers, the readers would leave, the talents / writers would leave.”

A former publishing executive said that the possibility of “cancellation” on the publication of a Trump book is a real consideration of profit and loss.

“It’s canceling the P&L culture,” said the former executive. “That’s what they’re really afraid of. They worry about the employees. There would be massive walkouts. No one would stay for Trump. No money would be worth it.”

To a lesser extent, these fears also apply to the books of veterans of the Trump administration. While publishers are likely to judge each book proposal on a case-by-case basis, sources say it will be especially difficult for Trump officials who did not resign after the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Challenges for other Trump Republicans

Another industry source who spoke to CNN said former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had met with agents to discuss the possible market for a book, although so far no agreement appears. to be in lessons. The assumption that Pompeo plans to run for president in 2024 gives some editors pause.

A representative for Pompeo, who made their maiden trip to the first state of the Iowa caucus in March, did not respond to requests for comment.

There is little doubt among publishers that books in Trump’s inner circle would have a market among supporters of the former president, and publishers say they have a responsibility to deliver books that promise to look better. complete administration.

Industry sources say there is no firm rule or opinion that everyone who served and stayed with Trump is too toxic. Pence’s new contract is a good example of this. In addition, other former Trump officials including John Bolton, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and former White House aides Omarosa Manigault Newman and Cliff Simms have all published books with the big houses.

But the Capitol riot, which occurred after Trump urged supporters to ‘stop theft’ and force the 2020 election results to be overturned, appears to have been a watershed moment in the industry. publishing of books. Days later, Simon & Schuster canceled a book planned by Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who opposed the counting of the electoral votes on January 6.

“We did not take this decision lightly,” the company said in a statement. “As publisher, our mission will always be to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time, we take seriously our broader public responsibility as citizens and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what has become a dangerous threat to our democracy. and freedom. “

Hawley criticized the cancellation as a “direct attack on the First Amendment”. He eventually found a new publisher for his book, the conservative Regnery House.

Trump officials looking to sell a book would likely have an easier path to publication through Regnery, an industry source said, although the earnings would be significantly lower than at one of the major publishers.

And self-publishing is probably only a viable option for people with the highest name, like Trump himself or Donald Trump Jr., who has self-published his most recent book, “Liberal Privilege.” . (Trump Jr.’s 2019 book, “Triggered,” was published by the conservative Hachette Center Street imprint, and was a New York Times bestseller. The Times reported that Trump Jr. rejected an offer. by Hachette for his second book.)

And while many Trump associates can at least get an audition from an editor, it seems unlikely the industry will take another proposal from Trump’s eldest son seriously.

“This is not for a serious publishing house,” an industry source said of any other Trump Jr. book. “Pompeo was secretary of state, [but] Donald Trump Jr. is Donald Trump Jr. “

CNN’s Pamela Brown contributed to this story.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos