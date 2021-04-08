British Foreign Minister visits Brunei »Borneo Bulletin Online





Aziz Idris British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is visiting Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam this week to forge closer trade and security ties with the two countries while tackling key global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the coup d’état in Myanmar. This is Raabs’ fourth visit to Southeast Asia as Minister of Foreign Affairs – and the first since the publication of the Integrated Review – highlighting the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific. Later this year, the UK Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, will make its first visit to the region. In Jakarta, Raab met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi to discuss the growing UK-Indonesia trade partnership, worth USD 2.7 billion per year. He also met with the Minister of Health, Budi Sadikin, where they discussed the importance of international collaboration in preparing for a pandemic. During his last meeting in Jakarta, Raab spoke with ASEAN Secretary General Dato Paduka Lim Jock Hoi as the UK seeks to strengthen ties with the regional bloc. Raab arrives in Brunei today for several high-level meetings to discuss trade, climate and security issues with the British garrison stationed in the country. Speaking before the visit, Raab said: This is my fourth visit to the region; to two key strategic partners, as the Indo-Pacific tilt is vital for the UK to seize economic opportunities and meet new challenges ahead. Deepened our trade relations. The deployment of the Carrier Strike Groups marks the beginning of a new era of defense cooperation. And the UK is investing in long-term partnerships as a force for good in the region. After his visit, Raab will then join the second UK-ASEAN Ministerial Dialogue, to explore dialogue partner status for the UK, before returning to the UK.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos