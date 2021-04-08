Prime Minister enjoys ice cream when visiting Cornish Holiday Park





Mr Johnson met with staff at Haven Perran Sands Holiday Park in Perranporth ahead of the sites reopening on Monday, when coronavirus restrictions will be relaxed. He was shown ready-to-use surfboards for customers, telling the staff about his very difficult, incredibly difficult surfing, before seeing how restaurants in the park have a QR code for Track and Trace. The Prime Minister picked up a green ball outside the gift shop and threw it at a staff member, who grabbed it before sending it back to him. < style="display:block;padding-top:65.0017%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a tiger toy for his son Wilfred during his visit to Haven Perran Sands Holiday Park in Perranporth / PA wire READ MORE She then gave him a plush toy of Rory the Tiger, one of Havens’ mascots for her son Wilfred. Love it, Mr Johnson said. He loves to eat, he loves to bite. It will be delicious for him. Thank you very much, that is so kind of you. Is he the character of the theme? Do you have a guy disguising himself as Rory? It would be a job for me someday. < style="display:block;padding-top:67.688%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a visit to Haven Perran Sands Holiday Park in Perranporth / PA wire Mr Johnson then walked over to an ice cream van, which began to play his jingle as it approached. He said to the staff inside: I would like an ice cream, are you making one with a flake? After learning they didn’t, Mr Johnson ordered a Mr Whippy in a cone with chocolate sauce and sprinkles on top. He told reporters: This is the historic moment when I really have to dig into my wallet and find out if there is something in there. Mr Johnson insisted on paying for the ice cream before taking a bite of it and giving it a thumbs up. When asked if this was the best ice cream he had eaten, Mr Johnson replied: Delicious Belgian chocolate sauce and sprinkles. He met the staff who were cleaning the trailers on site before going out to admire the coast, telling onlookers I mean honestly, the money couldn’t buy it, it’s just amazing, look at that. Mr Johnson added: I think a lot of people will want to come and see the English coast. During his visit to the county, Mr Johnson also visited Cornwall Airport and downtown Truro.

