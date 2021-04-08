Turkish jihadists in Pakistan and Afghanistan

Hundreds of Turkish jihadists are in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Although President Recep Tayyip Erdoan knows that these jihadists joined Al Qaeda, he has denied these facts. According to the Nordic Monitor report, as part of a vindictive campaign to punish investigators who have played a crucial role in cracking down on radical groups in Turkey, the Islamist government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has targeted police chiefs who had acted on American and German intelligence on Turkish jihadists. in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Intelligence shared with Turkey in 2009 concerned Turkish militants recruited into the Islamic Jihad Union (IJU) from Turkey and the Turkish diaspora in Europe. The IJU emerged in North Waziristan, northwest Pakistan, on the border with Afghanistan, and was affiliated with both Al Qaeda and the Taliban. It was a dissident group of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IBU) and attracted many Turkish jihadists, some of them in diaspora communities in Europe.

Renowned investigative journalist and Nordic Monitor editor-in-chief Abdullah Bozkurt wrote: According to secret government documents, the Erdoan government has identified all the chiefs and police officers whose signatures were on papers ordering the surveillance and investigation of IJU cells with links to European countries, in particular Germany. Ahmet Manavba (aka Selahattin al Turki), a Turkish national who was a key propagandist for the IJU, and his network in Turkey have come under criminal investigation as police scramble to decode his network, identify the agents and discover the methods used by the IJU. in Turkey.

The orders, in accordance with Turkish law and the penal code, were presented as criminal evidence against police chiefs by the government in a bizarre and twisted gesture.

The first document submitted against the police chiefs was dated April 10, 2010 and stated that the Istanbul Counterterrorism Department received intelligence on December 12, 2019 from the Turkish intelligence agency MIT, coded as Institution IV. The intelligence, transmitted by the German and American intelligence services, said that the financial and in-kind fundraising activities are organized by individuals belonging to radical religious organizations operating in the tribal areas of Pakistan in order to fund military items. and basic supplies needed in the country. Afghanistan / Pakistan field.

Police, under the orders of the prosecution, launched a criminal investigation to uncover the network and examined the phone numbers, emails and names mentioned in the intelligence, which were apparently recovered from the Manavba notebook, which was killed in Pakistan. More than 30 phone numbers have been found on Manavbas’s contact list, and they have been forwarded to Turkey for investigation.

The investigation revealed dozens of Turkish jihadists, many of whom were already known to Turkish authorities. One identified was Mahsum Yeilrmak, from Mu province, who operated in connection with the now defunct jihadist website www.diriliszamani.[dot]com. The site openly promoted armed jihad and functioned as a meeting and communication forum for Turkish jihadists. Banners advertising the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and reports from jihadist regions were posted on the site.

There was an interesting number on the list. Retired professional footballer Candan Sayn (aka Ebu Seyfullah or Hamza), who was in contact with Manavba, was listed in Manavbas’s notebook. The police put Sayn and his brother Sinan under surveillance and monitored their movements and communications. Sayn was arrested at the airport on April 8, 2010 as he was about to board a flight to Tehran and from there to Afghanistan. His brother was also detained at his home in Istanbul.

During police questioning, Sayn admitted he wanted to go to Afghanistan for armed jihad, denied terrorism charges, and said Islam forced him to join the jihad. He added that he would try again once he is released from detention. He also acknowledged his communications with Manavba, whom he knew by his code name, Selahattin el-Turki, who referred him to a man by the name of zek Azzam (assumed name). He made several attempts to get to Afghanistan with Azzam’s help but failed before his detention at the airport.

The jihadist website http://www.sehadetzamani.com/ and http://www.takva.com, both now defunct, helped Sayn radicalize with jihadist videos and news from around the world.

The people identified by the Turkish police on the basis of the phone numbers given in the notebook were Erturul Gazi Trker, Zekeriya ifti, Muhammed erbeti, Bekir Gltekin, Emin Aydemir, Soner Kazan, lbrahim Kayagil, Hakk Yldz, Kemal Durakoglugil, Blent Snmez ( aka Bekir), Yakup Erdal, Mustafa rkmez, Bulut G and Mehmet Aydodu.

The police also found their associates and added their names to the report: Levent Ureyil, Amkhad Umaroc (alias Vaha), Osman Akyldz, Serkan ztrk, Sultan akar, smail Duru (he was already in the jihadist regions of Afghanistan / Pakistan), Talip Tekin, Mcahid Kemal Elverdi, Furkan Ibar, Haydar Kaya, zcan Savucu, Emrah igen, Mehmet Toprak and Abdulhamit Doruszl.

While German and US intelligence services briefed Turkey on Turkish jihadists, Turkish police and prosecutors were already investigating some of the names on the list as part of a separate investigation into an al-Qaeda-linked group known as the name of Tahiyeciler in Turkish. The group, also known as Molla Muhammetiler, was a radical jihadist group led by Mehmet Doan (aka Mullah Muhammed el-Kesri), who openly declared his admiration for Osama Bin Laden and called for armed jihad in Turkey.

Yeilrmak, whose name was adopted by Turkey’s allies as part of an intelligence-sharing plan, was also among the members of Tahiyeciler, which raised funds and also sent jihadists to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Some of the cells managed by Tahiyeciler were also active in Germany, the Netherlands and other European countries. Many members of the group were arrested by police in 2010, indicted by the prosecutor for terrorism and tried.

The investigation revealed how Mullah Muhammed asked his followers to build bombs and mortars in their homes, urged the beheading of Americans, saying religion allowed such practices. I tell you to take your guns and kill them, he said in recorded sermons, adding: If the sword is not used, then it is not Islam. According to the mullah, all Muslims were compelled to respond to the armed struggle of then al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

In 2014, the group escaped the grip of the criminal justice system in Turkey thanks to the intervention of the Erdoan, who publicly defended the group and secured the release of its members from prison.

The campaign to save Mullah Muhammed was first launched by the daily Sabah, owned by the Erdoans family, on March 13, 2014. An article attempted to portray Mullah Muhammed as a victim. The government claimed that Mullah Muhammed had been mentored by the Glen movement, a group that strongly criticizes Erdoan on a range of issues from corruption to Turkey’s arming of jihadist groups in Syria and Libya.

In 2015, police chiefs who investigated the IJU and Tahiyeciler faced fabricated government-orchestrated criminal charges and were fired, jailed and charged with defaming al-Qaeda-linked group Tahiyeciler. In the case against the police chiefs, the investigative work that was carried out on the basis of German and American intelligence on the Turkish jihadists was incorporated into the file as criminal evidence against the defendants.

The government has also attacked journalists who criticized the Tahiyeciler group and even hired a lawyer to file a civil lawsuit in the United States against Muslim scholar Fethullah Glen, who has openly criticized radical and jihadist groups, for having defamed this fanatic. The case was dismissed by an American judge.

The lawyer for the Turkish president, Mustafa Doan nal, defended Tahiyeciler in court. nal also represented controversial Saudi businessman Yasin Al-Qadi, a close friend of Erdoan who was for years listed as an Al-Qaeda financier by the UN Security Council sanction committee. and the US Treasury.

International action against Recep Tayyip Erdoan

There is no doubt that Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdoan harbors, educates and exports jihadists to various countries around the world, with the active support of Al Qaeda and other militant groups in Pakistan and Afghanistan. He may even have connections with the Pakistani spy agency Inter Service Intelligence (ISI). Involving Fort Erdoans in international terrorism, Western policymakers should immediately impose punitive sanctions against him and his cronies.

