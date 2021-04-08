Task Force Examines Whether Trump Separated Families Earlier Than PlannedExBulletin





Children line up in February 2018 to enter a tent at the Homestead temporary shelter for unaccompanied children in Homestead, Florida. Many of these children were taken from their parents after crossing the border illegally. Wilfredo Lee / AP .

President Biden’s Family Separation Task Force is sifting through thousands of unexamined files to determine whether the Trump administration has started separating families within the first six months of taking office.

The task force uncovered 5,600 files from the Office of Refugee Resettlement of the Department of Health and Human Services from January 20, 2017, the day Donald Trump was sworn in as president, to July 2017. A department official Homeland Security acknowledged the task force has yet to reunite families but noted it remains committed to that goal.

“We have started a process of reviewing and cross-checking these files,” said the DHS official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity. “This is a manual process, which goes through each file manually, looking for clues. And we hope and hope that this process only examines a few more families. But it’s important to go through them and us. to ensure. ”

Concerns that the Trump administration began separating families in the first few months of taking office have grown since the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Justice found that the children had been separated from their families. parents during a pilot program ahead of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, which was first implemented in mid-2018.

Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the Immigrants’ Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, pointed to the OIG report and attorney reports that there may have been “significant numbers” separations during the early years. month of the Trump administration.

“Given the extent of the Trump administration’s family separation practice, I won’t be shocked if there have been dozens, if not hundreds, of separations in the first six months,” Gelernt said, who is the lead lawyer in the ACLU lawsuit.

The Trump administration has separated up to 5,500 children from their parents. More than 1,400 parents were ultimately without their children, according to immigrant advocates.

The total number of people who remain separated is not clear, but immigration supporters estimate that at least 500 children remain separated from their parents.

Last month, the Biden administration formed a multi-agency task force to help reunite parents and children who remain separated. The DHS official said the task force has yet to reunite any of these families, but is committed to that goal.

“We are working every day to deal with the tragedy that occurred when the previous administration intentionally separated families,” the official said.

Gelernt said the slow start was concerning, but noted that there had been progress.

“We hope that the task force would be operational immediately and that the families would have already been reunited,” he said. “But we are pleased that there has been progress over the past week. It will be essential that this progress continues.”

