Three strategies for China’s richest to keep their wealth and stay happy

Photographer: China News Service / China News Service Photographer: China News Service / China News Service

In China, it’s good to be rich, but not too rich. Getting to the top of the billionaire rankings comes with great risks. Take a look at those who were once the first among the plutocrats. All of them have had trouble with Beijing – from real estate developers to big tech bosses.

Wang Jianlin, founder of Dalian Commercial Real Estate Wanda Group Co. Ltd. and richest person in China as recently as 2016, was forced by the government to sell off its overseas assets a year later when Beijing launched a corporate deleveraging campaign for good. Hui Ka Yan, Richest China in 2017, was invited to reduce debt after its group China Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer, crossed the country’s new “three red lines”.

The best-known billionaire who Beijing has given the example is, of course, Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. According to several reports, President Xi Jinping personally withdrew Ma’s $ 35 billion initial public offering at the beginning of november, furious with the tech billionaire brutal criticism of Chinese public banks. Pony Ma of Tencent Holdings Ltd., who in recent years has jostled Jack for the top spot, has not been spared. He was recently called by the Beijing Guard Dogs for discuss antitrust compliance issues.

Remarkable wealth attracts unwanted scrutiny. Beijing is wary of wealthy developers as they often go into debt to fuel expansion, putting the financial health of Chinese companies at risk. The government is paying equal attention to Big Tech as it grows. The omnipresence of Alibaba and Tencent in the economy raises the question of their monopoly powers, which can stifle innovation but also present systemic risks for Chinese society (i.e. the supremacy of the Communist Party ).

So what are some smart ways for billionaires to hold onto their wealth while still being officially okay? Here are three suggestions.

More than

First, donate to charity. If you are to be the richest in China, you must also be the most philanthropic in the country. Take Colin Huang, the founder of Pinduoduo Inc, the e-commerce start-up whose strong stock market rally has propelled it to 4th place in the rankings. In terms of active users, the six-year-old company has overtaken Alibaba as most popular online shopping site.

Last summer, he donated over 10% stake in Pinduoduo to charity and scientific research. That, combined with a 2.7% transfer of ownership to an early investor, led to a decrease of more than $ 10 billion in his net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. It now stands at $ 46.3 billion, at $ 16 billion from Zhong Shanshan, chairman of bottled water company Nongfu Spring Co. Ltd., the richest person in China today. Huang recently resigned from his position as company chairman to focus on “Life sciences” research, which not only led to a decline in Pinduoduo’s shares, but personally cost him an additional $ 4 billion. (All net wealth and ranking data cited in this column is as of March 26, 2021.)

I’m not belittling Huang’s virtue, but moving down the rankings is important in officially socialist China – and philanthropy is a good way to show selflessness. It may also have blunted some of the criticism this year at the news of the death of two young employees. This sparked debates about long working hours at big tech companies. Pinduoduo is especially busy, but can’t you be too critical of someone who gives their money and time to medical science?

Huang, however, is no match for Hui of Evergrande. In 2020, with 3 billion yuan in donations, Hui ranked as China’s most charitable person, the fourth year in a row, according to Jiemian, a news site. The billionaire has been particularly proactive with the Covid-19 epidemic, handing money over to Wuhan a day after it was locked out and donating millions of dollars to medical research. Hui knows how to calibrate his relationship with Beijing, having embarked on a delicate dance with the government over soaring house prices and his company’s debt-fueled growth.

Second, tinker with your sharing structure. As I have noted in the past, the rankings of billionaires in the world are heavily skewed by stock prices, while private wealth – like an individual’s venture capital holdings – is virtually ignored. As a result, big tech and green tech billionaires like Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com Inc. and Elon Musk of Tesla Inc. are now the richest in the world. Chinese tech billionaires need to figure out how to contain the way their net worth grows when their company’s shares come back into the market.

To do this, a two-class action structure can be useful. Tech entrepreneurs often use this strategy to stay in control as their startups seek rounds of venture capital funding and later a public listing. But Chinese businessmen can also use it to remove their billionaire ranking.

Let’s take another look at the Huang of Pinduoduo. When he was still president, his class B shares – which gave him 10 times more voting rights than class A shares – gave him 80% control in the company. In terms of “beneficial owner”, he only held a 29% stake, because the two classes of shares have the same economic rights. The 29% stake is what billionaire rankings look at when estimating individual net worth. In other words, if you are an aspiring Chinese unicorn founder on the cusp of a mega-IPO, it pays to have a two-class structure. You can stay in control but downplay the glaring large numbers that will catch Beijing’s attention.

Third suggestion: don’t hesitate to create conglomerates. Evergrande’s Hui has a crown jewel asset that is not accounted for in his net worth. It owns over 70% of China Evergrande Group, which in turn owns over 70% of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group. As part of the global green tech rally, the market value of its EV subsidiary has climbed more than 1000% in the past year to reach $ 76 billion, well above the market cap of $ 25 billion. of its parent company.

Using rough estimates, if Hui’s net worth were based on the EV unit – assigning zero capital value to all of his other businesses – he would be the fifth richest person in China. However, in the billionaire rankings, Hui only gets credit for his stake in China Evergrande Group – and so he’s roughly 20 billion dollars poorer! Thanks to the conglomerate’s handover, he is now the 13th richest man in China, with a net worth of just $ 23 billion.

And what about China’s biggest billionaire? Shouldn’t the bottled water mogul be nervous? First, Zhong is not in the volatile real estate and tech industries. He’s a benefactor, too: Zhong has control issues in a manufacturer of vaccine and hepatitis test kits. Finally, if he decides that being No. 1 isn’t for him, he can go down billionaire lists simply by parting with part of his 84% ​​stake in the company. He will not lose anything tangible. Its wealth is a matter of accounting. He can sleep peacefully.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.