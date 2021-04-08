GOP becomes full-fledged psychopath and threatens to tell Trump about supporters who won’t accept donations





Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that during the 2020 election, the Trump campaign defrauded unwitting supporters for tens of millions of dollars. He did this through an extremely simple but extremely deceptive system in which the default option for donations allowed the campaign to transfer the pledged amount from people’s bank accounts not once but every week. campaign introduced a second pre-checked box which doubled a person’s contribution. and was known internally as a money bomb. In order for people to figure this out before it was too late, they would have had to go through bold and all-caps lines of text that overwhelmed the opt-out language. Few people did, hence why the two and a half months leading up to the election, the Trump campaign, the RNC and their shared accounts were forced to issue 530,000 refunds worth $ 64. , $ 3 million to online donors, compared to 37,000 online reimbursements of $ 5.6 million that the Joe Bidens campaign and its equivalent Democratic committees reimbursed. Bandits! Victor Amelino, a 78-year-old Californian whose donation of $ 990 turned into almost $ 8,000, told the Times about the scheme, and you can probably understand why!

Yet, apparently, Republicans associated with Donald Trump have not changed their tactics in the face of very bad press; theyve raised the bar. By this we mean that in addition to continuing to use pre-vetted boxes to defraud supporters, they threaten to miss out on anyone who doesn’t accept recurring donations to the ex-president.

By the time:

The House Republicans’ political arm is rolling out a pre-checked box to sign donors up for repeat monthly donations, and uses ominous language to warn them of the consequences if they opt out: if you UNCHOKE this box, we’ll have to tell Trump that you are a DEFECTOR.

The language appears to be an effort by the National Republican Congressional Committee to increase its volume of recurring donations, which are very lucrative, while also invoking the popularity of former President Donald J. Trumps with the conservative base. Donors who do not proactively uncheck the box will have their credit card billed or their bank accounts deducted each month for donations.

Here’s what the box looks like, in all its psychotic glory:

In a statement, Michael McAdams, a spokesperson for the NRCC, said the committee uses the same standards accepted and used by Democrats and Republicans across the digital fundraising ecosystem. He didn’t say if he ever came across a Democratic fundraising notice saying if you GET that box down, we’ll have to tell Joe Biden you’re a dirty rascal and a traitor to the party.

Either way, it’s probably a matter of time until these messages become If you GET this box down, we’ll have to tell Trump that you are a traitor who deserves to die or “If you GET OFF this box , kill your whole family well and make it look like an accident!

Rudy Giulianis’ son threatens to run for New York governor

Outside of whoever named Trump, I think I have the best chance of winning and taking over the state, and I think there is an opportunity in 2022 with an injured Democratic candidate, be it governor. [Andrew] Cuomo, be it a radical [Attorney General] Letitia James, be it an unnamed lieutenant governor, I think there is a very, very real chance of winning, Andrew Giuliani told the Washington Examiner. I believe I can win the race. I think I’m the right candidate, and now is the right time to help change New York State, and we have a manual that works.

What exactly are the qualifications of young Giulianis to be governor other than being the son of a guy who once served as mayor of New York before his descent into madness? Well, to be honest, there aren’t that many. He was never elected to a public office. He worked in Trump’s White House, but not necessarily something to write or campaign about, given that Trump is looked down upon by most New Yorkers. According to the Washington Examiner, Giuliani was encouraged to participate in the race by several major donors and allies, including former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik. It is not mentioned that Kerik is a convicted felon who pleaded guilty in 2010 to tax evasion and other charges. (Understandably, he was pardoned by Donald Trump.) Kerik also made a name for himself, according to the New York Times, leading an affair at an apartment near Ground Zero that was reserved for 9/11 rescuers.

