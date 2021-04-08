PM Modi, President of Seychelles to inaugurate projects at online event





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychellois President Wavel Ramkalawan will participate in a virtual event on Thursday in which a series of Indian projects in the Seychelles will be inaugurated. The high-level virtual event will include a joint e-inauguration of the new Magistrates’ Court building in Seychelles, the handover of a fast patrol vessel to the Seychelles Coast Guard, the handover of a 1 MW solar power plant , the inauguration of 10 high impact community development projects (HICDP), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Wednesday. Modi will participate in the virtual event with Ramkalawan on Thursday to inaugurate a range of Indian projects in Seychelles, he added. The new Magistrates’ Court building in the capital, Victoria, is the first major civil infrastructure project in Seychelles built with the help of grants. The Magistrates’ Court is a state-of-the-art building that will significantly improve the capacity of the Seychelles justice system and contribute to better delivery of justice services to individuals, PMO said. The 50 meter fast patrol vessel, which is a modern and fully equipped warship, was manufactured in India by M / s GRSE, Kolkata and is being offered to the Seychelles as part of an Indian aid to strengthen its military capabilities. maritime surveillance, he added. The 1 MW ground-based solar power plant on Romainville Island in Seychelles was completed as part of the “Photovoltaic Solar Democratization Project” implemented in Seychelles by the Indian government under a grant. The virtual event will also see the delivery of 10 HICDPs implemented by the High Commission of India in collaboration with local organizations, educational and vocational training institutions. Seychelles is central to the Prime Minister’s vision of “SAGAR” – Security and growth for all in the region – PMO said. The inauguration of these key projects demonstrates India’s privileged and proven role as a reliable partner of Seychelles in meeting its infrastructure, development and security requirements and a testament to the deep and friendly people-to-people bond. of the two countries, he added. . Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, off the coast of East Africa. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and which have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos