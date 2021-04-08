Politics
The real culprit in the current unrest in Northern Ireland is Boris Johnson’s hardline Brexit
Getting Ian Paisley and Martin McGuiness to share self-government in Northern Ireland for the first time in 2007, as I was able to do under Tony Blair, was not easy.
But at least those were big numbers. Real leaders. The same was true of the Chief of Police, Hugh Orde, who is widely respected for his pragmatic approach.
Tragically, Northern Ireland today suffers from just the opposite: the follow-up, not the downward leadership, of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.
Many had high hopes when the notoriously male-dominated DUP picked Arlene Foster as their leader in 2015 and as prime minister in January 2020. But she was fired in this or that way by her MPs, some of whom are unaware of her quite simply; and also by some of its members of the Assembly.
It appears the DUP has chosen to feed the beast of extremist trade unionists to its right, rather than seeking consensus in the middle, consequently losing its support for both the traditional Unionist Voice and the centrist Alliance parties.
As always happens to leaders when they feed the beast rather than stand up to it, Arlene Foster has lost her credibility, now resorting to ridiculous demands to sack the Northern Ireland Police Chief amid a pandemic and with increasing levels of unrest. in the streets.
Meanwhile, Sinn Fein Deputy Deputy Prime Minister Michele ONeil shamelessly tried to thwart a pension for the most seriously injured terrorism victims that was passed by Westminster in 2019 as the Stormont Assembly was suspended . The result? She was humiliated by the courts of Northern Ireland, who ordered her to obey the law.
Frankly, self-government in Northern Ireland has become a soap opera, betraying the hopes that have been placed in it after decades of shootings and bombings.
But the real culprit in the current unrest is radical Brexit dogmatically pursued by Boris Johnson, with Arlene Fosters in pursuit.
Neither has ever told the truth to the people of Northern Ireland who voted to stay, not to leave. Instead, they fed them a bunch of pigs: that all the benefits of EU membership could be kept without any obligation. That the border with the Republic to the south can remain open and invisible as it has been for many years under the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, while withdrawing from the EU including the external customs border and security would become that same border.
When Boris Johnson and his Europe Gauleiter (now Lord) David Frost signed the Northern Ireland Protocol in the 2019 Withdrawal Agreement the PM huffed and puffed that there would be checks and controls between Britain and Ireland of the North on his corpse.
But of course there was and there is because it was in the sub-clauses of the protocol that he explicitly accepted as part of an international treaty between the UK and the EU.
If Britain expressly rejected any alignment with EU trade rules, as Boris Johnson and Arlene Foster have done, then there would either be a toxic border across the island of Ireland or controls to across the Irish Sea.
The Prime Minister chose the Irish Sea as a division between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, presumably because he knew that the Good Friday agreement and that the peace process was nearing completion s instead he imposed an Irish border.
But instead of being honest about it, he covered it up. No wonder local businesses are in turmoil with mountains of red tape and red tape. And no wonder loyalists feel betrayed by political leaders who sold them a puppy.
However, there is a solution. The Irish protocol includes the flexibilities needed to resolve the worst of these barriers to trade and doing business with Britain, if only David Frost would sit down with his counterparts in Brussels and Dublin and sort everything out instead of demanding in a way. explosive that the EU does not have officials in Belfast to monitor its external border with Britain now the Irish Sea.
The resurrection of true leadership would be such a blessing for the abandoned citizens of Northern Ireland.
Lord Peter Hain was Secretary of State for Northern Ireland 2005-7
