Analysis: Wang has 1 message for Japan, “ Taiwan, Taiwan, Taiwan ”

TOKYO – The 90-minute phone call between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday was at China’s request.

It didn’t matter that China was on vacation. As the audience toured the graves and paid homage to ancestors on the last day of the Qingming Grave Sweeping Festival, Wang had an urgent message to convey to his counterpart in Tokyo.

Wang’s wave of activity reflected Chinese President Xi Jinping’s agitation ahead of the first in-person meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden, to be held in Washington on April 16.

The phone call gave Motegi a golden opportunity to voice “serious concerns” about human rights conditions in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, the Hong Kong issue as well as repeated Coast Guard incursions. Chinese in the waters around the Senkaku Islands in Japan, which Tokyo controls but China claims and calls Diaoyu.

Wang had a message. And delivering that message was so important that Wang picked up the phone knowing Motegi was going to land punches.

A man cleans a relative’s grave in a cemetery during the Qingming Chinese Festival – Grave Sweeping Day – in Hong Kong on April 6. © AP

“China hopes that Japan, as an independent country, will examine China’s development objectively and rationally,” Wang said, “instead of being misled by some countries with biased views against China. “.

It was the most important line of reading phone calls. Wang drew a red line for Japan.

What exactly is Xi most concerned about?

After Wang-Motegi’s phone call, China’s Xinhua News Agency released two documents. One was a simple report about the call. The other was titled “Japan should view China’s development with a more positive mindset: Chinese FM. “

Paradoxically, none of the documents addressed what is arguably Xi’s biggest concern: the question of Taiwan.

For Xi, who aims to extend his reign as general secretary of the Communist Party of China beyond the party’s next national congress, in 2022, Taiwan is an issue that could make or break his political fortune.

After their White House meeting, Biden and Suga will likely release a joint document. They are expected to stress the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The strait is not a frequent subject in the documents of the US-Japan summit.

In a 1969 statement, Japanese Prime Minister Eisaku Sato and US President Richard Nixon stressed that peace and security in the Taiwan region plays an important role in the security of Japan. © Kyodo

In a 1969 statement, then-leaders Eisaku Sato and Richard Nixon stressed that maintaining peace and security in the Taiwan region was important to the security of Japan. This was before the United States and Japan normalized relations with China and transferred diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing.

This year, the Taiwan Strait appeared in a joint statement after a US-Japan “two plus two” meeting of foreign and defense ministers in mid-March. “The ministers stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” the statement said, continuing to criticize China by name over Taiwan and other issues, including the China Sea. southern.

In the past, two ministers plus two have called for a peaceful settlement of the Taiwan question through dialogue. The last statement, however, goes beyond “urging” peace; this implies that the allies consider a joint response to any dangerous situation that may arise.

It follows a warning from Admiral Philip Davidson, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, that China could act to change Taiwan’s status quo over the next six years.

“I fear that they are accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in a rules-based international order,” he said during a hearing of the Senate Committee on armed forces on March 9. “They have long said they want to do it. By 2050.

“Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that, and I think the threat is evident in this decade, in fact, in the next six years.”

Xi Jinping shows Washington how much China-U.S. Tensions bother him on a raft ride in Wuyishan, Fujian Province. (Source photos of screenshot from CCTV and CCTV / Reuters website)

Three recent episodes show how important Taiwan is to Xi.

At the end of March, Xi was in Wuyishan, a famous tea-producing region in Fujian Province. He drank tea quietly and went down the river on a bamboo raft. The relaxed trip, with his wife, Peng Liyuan, by his side, was reported in detail by Chinese media.

Fujian is where the chef spent 17 years of his previous career, starting in 1985. He and Peng spent their wedding days in the province.

The Fujian inspection tour from March 22 to 25 came just after U.S. and Chinese diplomats held a heated exchange in Alaska. Xi was conveying the message that the icy meeting in the far north bothered him little.

His trip to Fujian, however, was the prelude to a major diplomatic coup aimed at countering the formation of an anti-China coalition led by the United States and other Western countries. This became clear six days after he left the province.

Fresh off a tour of the Middle East, Foreign Minister Wang went directly to Fujian. He visited the city of Nanping, a picturesque place at the foot of Mount Wuyi, and the coastal city of Xiamen.

In Nanping, Wang had separate talks with his counterparts from four ASEAN countries – Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines – from March 31 to April 2. In Xiamen on Saturday, Wang met his South Korean counterpart.

The choice of Fujian for the talks is of political importance.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Xiamen on April 3, during a photoshoot orchestrated by China to launch a coup in Taiwan. © Yonhap / AP

“Remember,” a blog post said in a People’s Daily affiliate outlet. “Just across the Fujian Strait is Taiwan. They show Taiwan that so many countries support China.”

Xiamen, where Wang held talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on April 3, is a particularly sensitive place amid growing tensions between the United States and China over the Taiwan Strait.

The common thread of Xi’s quiet inspection visit to Fujian, Wang’s discussions with his ASEAN counterparts and his meeting with the South Korean minister is “Taiwan”.

The third episode featured the Chinese military.

On Monday – the same day the Japanese and Chinese foreign ministers spoke by telephone – a Chinese People’s Liberation Army navy spokesperson announced that a convoy of Chinese ships, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning, had conducted a military exercise in waters near Taiwan. .

Two days earlier, the Chinese carrier group had passed between Okinawa Island and Miyako Island before sailing south and reaching waters near Taiwan from the Pacific side.

China exercises its military forces along the Miyako Strait, a waterway between Okinawa Island and Miyako Island. © Japanese Ministry of Defense / Kyodo

Amidst the tensions, Japan has a diplomatic card it can play. In mid-April, a two-plus-two meeting of Japanese and German foreign and defense ministers will be held for the first time, albeit virtually. The ministers will discuss security cooperation with a view to achieving “a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

Beijing is very alarmed by the move as the European Union, where Germany has a lot of influence, recently sanctioned China for alleged human rights violations against its predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority.

Xi spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone on Wednesday, telling her that Sino-EU relations face “various challenges.”

As Wang told Motegi, Xi said he hoped the 27-nation bloc could “independently” make correct judgments.

From Alaska, Beijing is leading a tireless diplomatic effort to avoid international isolation.

As Japan and China approach next year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations, there is no doubt that bilateral relations will also be significantly affected by the fierce US-China confrontation.

It is with this in mind that the Japanese and Chinese foreign ministers abruptly held their long talks, trying to understand each other’s real intentions.