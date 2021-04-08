Cordial meeting of the India-Pakistan Indus Permanent Commission





The Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) discussed India’s controversial hydroelectric projects at a meeting in New Delhi March 23-24 following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened tensions around the Kashmir region.

According to a statement by the Indian government describing the meeting as cordial, India maintained its position that the projects currently under construction on the Chenab River are fully in line with the provisions of the treaty and that Pakistan has asked India to share design information. other projects planned.

These other planned projects were said to have been approved by the Indian authorities following the withdrawal in August 2019 of the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

The Times of India names the Durbuk Shyok (19 MW), Shankoo (18.5 MW), Nimu Chilling (24 MW), Rongdo (12 MW) and Ratan Nag (10.5 MW) projects, all located in the district of Leh. Other projects in Kargil district are Mangdum Sangra (19 MW), Kargil Hunderman (25 MW) and Tamasha (12 MW).

Tensions had escalated since the move, with arguments over flooding issues associated with the discharge of water from an upstream dam, and public statements by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising to divert the currently flowing waters to Pakistan to Indian consumers. The latter, if implemented, had been described by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry as constituting an act of aggression.

Diplomatic ties between the two nations were severed following the revocation of Article 370.

However, the meeting of the PIC, which is obliged under the 1960 treaty to meet at least once a year, is part of a series of steps taken in an apparent effort to harmonize relations, with Indian Prime Minister Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran. Khan has both made conciliatory statements in recent days.

The PIC commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to interact more frequently to try to resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the treaty, the Indian government said in the statement, adding that the next PIC meeting will be held in Pakistan.

