Indonesia Jokowi must move beyond coal and palm oil to shape climate fate

By upsetting everyone’s best-laid plans, the pandemic has made us realize the fallibility of our resolute quest for maximum effectiveness. Among those looking for a plus The unzipped future, in which there is a better balance between the rewards of today and the risks of tomorrow, is Joko Widodo. The Indonesian president has his own compass for navigating the post-Covid-19 world: a two-year stint in a remote pulp mill in his youth.

His search for answers, Widodo told me in an interview with Zoom on Wednesday, brings him back to Aceh, on the northern tip of Sumatra. It was there that, as a forestry graduate, the future furniture businessman turned politician got his first job, living with his wife, Iriana, deep in the jungle, a seven-hour drive from the capital. provincial, which itself is 2,200 kilometers (1,367 miles) from the house on the main island, Java.

“As we pursue our right to development, I know what it’s like to be dependent on forests for a living,” he says. To extend the country’s resource wealth, he wants to reforest more than 130,000 hectares (321,000 acres) – an area as large as Los Angeles – this year, make Indonesia a hub for electric vehicles, promote made-only furniture. with certified wood and raise the contribution of renewable energies to 31% by 2050, compared to only 11% now. “It’s about finding a balance,” he says.

A year and a half into his second and final five-year term, Widodo has come a long way from Aceh, where resource exploitation once coexisted with brutal military repression. In today’s democratic Indonesia, and particularly after Covid-19, the approach is a more participatory transformation, with sustainable development an important consideration, the president said. A moratorium on new oil palm plantations remains in place. Once the pandemic has subsided, the ambitious and controversial plan to locate the new national capital in the middle of the tropical rainforests of Borneo will resume.

As the first president to emerge from outside a tight-knit elite, “Jokowi,” as the 59-year-old popular leader is known, must create jobs for an ever-growing population of around 270 million, the fourth in importance in the country. world. The economy might need another quarter of a century to earn high income status. As China and the United States vie for world domination, it will not be easy for Indonesia to embark on an independent race.

While Jokowi’s immediate priority is to revive economic growth to address the risk of large-scale capital flight, starting with a Expanding 7% in the current quarter, it is the task of reinventing Indonesia’s place in the global economy that will require real leadership. The central question is whether a sprawling archipelago of 17,000 islands and atolls, straddling the Pacific and Indian Oceans, should extract all the carbon trapped for thousands of years in its peaty wetlands. Everything else – to put more palm oil in biodiesel and setting up fewer coal-fired power stations to relieve congestion in the crumbling capital, Jakarta – will emanate from this vision.

Widodo wants to demonstrate that he is serious about making up for lost time with new regulations expected later this year. The world’s leading thermal coal exporter is finally seeing the need to put the right price on carbon, to tax it correctly and to bury resources in a barely exploited renewable energy reservoir. But a low-carbon future is tough in a country rich in resources and with strong business interests. Policy reversals have slowed the adoption of wind and solar power, leaving cheap and plentiful coal with a dominant share of 39% in the country’s total energy mix.

More than charcoal, however, palm oil embodies the tensions between lives and livelihoods. The thick haze of pollution released each year when oil palm planters set fires to clear land has been a constant source of irritation in recent years in Indonesia’s relations with neighboring countries like Singapore. Last year, the Indonesian government warned that the illegal burning could be a danger to the health of patients with coronavirus at home. Widodo insists that things are improving: only 296,000 hectares were victims of forest fires last year, against 2.6 million hectares in 2015. Then, he wants to plant mangroves on a large scale. to fight against deforestation, prevent soil erosion and increase the fish population.

But there is no easy way out of palm oil addiction. Prior to the pandemic, Indonesia’s plan was to increase the refined palm oil content of biodiesel to 40% by 2022, compared to 30% currently. The shift to increased domestic demand is one way to protect 16 million direct and indirect jobs in a crucial export sector that the European Union has declared unsustainable. (The EU will phase out palm trees in biofuels by 2030.) After the pandemic, some producers are packing their bags, with Sri Lanka recently asked planters to dig up their trees. Despite concerns about environmental degradation and human rights violation, this is not an immediate option for Indonesia and Malaysia, which together represent 85% of world production.

Jokowi’s choices will shape the climatic destiny of Southeast Asia. Even though the world’s most popular cooking oil is indispensable in the meantime, the president must double his village fund program so that rural hamlets, like the one I visited in Sumatra, can decide for themselves how to diversify their economies with government support. The good news is digitization help. In young Indonesia, one in five people is on the Internet at least eight hours a day, according to consulting firm Deloitte. Of the $ 8.2 billion raised by Southeast Asian startups last year, 70% went to Indonesia. The country is bursting with entrepreneurial energy around businesses that could be both profitable and sustainable, like the TaniHub, which allows people to buy products online directly from farmers.

Widodo’s greatest legacy will always be a brilliant state-run project: a new capital on the island of Borneo, the scene of some of the worst excesses in extractive development under the 32-year dictatorship of former President Suharto. Indonesia has come a long way since the fall of the Suharto regime during the Asian financial crisis in 1998. It is one of the most stable democracies in Asia, resisting Islamist militancy even with the military back in. barracks.

Java’s grip on national affairs is still strong, however. This is something that distant new capital can help weaken, leading to a more equitable distribution of the pie. If there is one lesson to be learned from Covid-19, it is the need to make a decisive break from centralized efficiency. People need more autonomy and choice. The new seat of administration may be a symbol of this path – a city powered by water and wind power and serving as a nursery for 20 million seeds and saplings each year. “It will be green, very green and smart,” Widodo tells me. Being able to apply the lesson the president learned as a young man in Aceh will be the biggest test of the rest of his time in power.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.