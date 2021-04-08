NAB calls for quick solution to plea against Shaukat Tarin – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Office (NAB) on Wednesday filed a petition to the High Court in Islamabad asking for an early disposition of the NAB’s appeal against the acquittal of former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the case electricity rental projects (RPP).

An Islamabad liability court acquitted in January 2020 former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former finance minister Shaukat Tarin, some former bureaucrats and directors of an electricity holding company in the Sahiwal Rental Power case Projects.

Mr Tarin was recently selected as a member of the Economic Advisory Council (ACE), headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A bench of two members of the High Court of Islamabad, led by Judge Aamer Farooq, will hear the NAB’s appeal against the acquittal of Mr. Tarin in the Rental Power Projects case on Thursday.

After Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was sacked as finance minister, Tarin became a strong candidate for the head of the finance ministry and was reportedly offered to join the federal cabinet as special assistant or advisor to the prime minister. minister, but he tied his joining the federal cabinet with the verdict on the appeal to the IHC.

Mr. Tarin is accused of having approved the RPP contracts.

The accountability watchdog had filed a complaint in 2014 against Mr. Ashraf, Mr. Tarin, former federal secretaries Ismail Qureshi and Shahid Rafi, the former managing director of Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) Tahir Basharat Cheema and the directors of Pepco Razi Abbas, Wazir Ali Bhaio, Saleem Arif, Abdul Qadeer Khan and Iqbal Ali Shah.

The defendants were charged with abusing 6.1 million rupees, the amount paid as legal fees. Mr. Tarin was one of the accused in the case.

In 2009, then the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz opposition brought the RPP case to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has declared RPPs illegal and void ab initio due to alleged wrongdoing in awarding RPP contracts, including a huge mobilization advance and expensive upfront tariffs.

The PPP government has introduced RPPs to address the 2,500 MW electricity shortage.

Advocacy Against Conviction in the Avenfield Case

The Islamabad High Court will also hear on Thursday three petitions filed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and retired Captain Mohammad Safdar against their conviction in the Avenfield case. The first hearing in this case was also requested by NAB.

Responsibility Court Judge Mohammad Bashir sentenced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar on July 6, 2018, and sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison for possession of assets in excess of his known income, as well as a fine of 8 million euros. Maryam Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in prison and slapped a fine of 2 million and Capt Safdar was sentenced to one year in prison.

However, the conviction was challenged before the IHC by the convicts and the court suspended the sentence.

The NAB filed the petition with the IHC asking the tribunal to hear these appeals expeditiously, also saying the National Liability Ordinance ordered the cases to be dealt with expeditiously.

The Supreme Court recently ordered the government to increase the number of liability courts and also issued specific guidelines for expeditious trial and adjudication in cases, according to the app.

Appeals from the convicts said accountability judge Mohammad Bashir delivered Avenfield’s verdict on the basis of presumptions and assumptions without meeting the demands of justice.

They argued that until the IHC rules on appeals against the verdict of the liability courts, those convicted should be released on bail.

They claimed that the table of assets and liabilities of the Sharif family as known sources of income, which was produced by the responsibility court, was not submitted by the head of the joint investigation team. on the Panama Papers case, the NAB star witness, and he did. do not bear the signature of any official.

