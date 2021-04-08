Politics
PM Modi takes second dose of Covaxin at AIIMS Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his second dose of coronavirus vaccine on Thursday at the first All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in Delhi.
PM Modi has taken Covaxin, the Indian vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, based in Hyderabad.
“I received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is one of the few ways we have to beat the virus,” he tweeted with a photo of himself receiving the vaccine.
PM Modi urged all eligible people to get vaccinated. “If you are eligible for the vaccine, get the vaccine soon,” he said.
The PM also shared a link to the CoWin website, a portal to register for the vaccine. “Register at http://CoWin.gov.in,” PM Modi tweeted.
The two nurses who administered the Covid-19 vaccine to PM Modi on Thursday are P Niveda from Pondicherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.
P Niveda was also involved in the administration of the first dose.
Watch: PM Modi receives his second dose of Covid vaccine
PM Modi received his first dose of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech on March 1. The Prime Minister was the first beneficiary on March 1 as the second phase of national vaccination against Covid-19 began.
Covid vaccination campaign in India
Amid a new wave of Covid-19 in the country, the Center authorized the administration of gunfire in workplaces with around 100 eligible beneficiaries as of April 11. Currently, people over 45 are eligible for vaccination.
The Union Ministry of Health had recently said that India had overtaken the United States to become the fastest Covid-19 vaccination country in the world with an average daily rate of 30.93,861 doses of the vaccine.
So far, more than 8.83 crore of Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India, the health ministry said.
