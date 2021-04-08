Jokowi to open Ulama and PKB Mukernas national conference





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The National Awakening Party (PKB) will hold the National Party Conference (Munas) for Alim Ulama and the National Labor Conference (Mukernas) on Thursday, April 8, 2021. “The Alim Ulama National Conference and PKB Mukernas are routine party agendas to support each other. The Alim Ulama National Conference is regularly held by PKB because this party was born and raised in the hands of the ulama. The agenda of PKB Mukernas aims to consolidate the strategic stakes of the party, in particular to prepare the efforts of PKB to face the economic, health and social recovery “, declared the president of the PKB DPP Faisol Reza during a press conference at the DPP PKB office in Jakarta on Wednesday (7/4/2021). This agenda will be attended by President Joko Widodo. “It is expected that President Jokowi will directly open the National Conference of Ulama and PKB Mukernas, and be broadcast virtually,” Faisol said. Meanwhile, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and several academics will testify. “Tomorrow there will be testimonies from the vice-president of several key researchers and several personalities whom we have asked to provide some kind of testimony on the holding of the national conference and the national conference Alim Ulama,” Faisol explained. The researchers invited by PKB were Nahdlatul Ulama kiai and a number of other personalities. For invitations to political parties, PKB will only present internal party information.

