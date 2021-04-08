Pakistani lawyers are not waiters: Islamabad bar council complains about same uniform color





Lawyers chant slogans in favor of Pakistan Supreme Court ruling in Islamabad court on June 19, 2012. Islamabad Bar Council urged hotel and restaurant staff to stop wearing similar uniforms to those of lawyers. Image credit: Reuters

Islamabad: The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) wrote a letter to the chief commissioner of Islamabad asking him to prevent staff in hotels and restaurants in the capital from wearing black coats and pants as it would make them look like lawyers.

Noble legal profession

Bar secretary Mirza Muhammad Amin Tahir in a letter to the chief commissioner of Islamabad said: Staff at some hotels / restaurants / wedding halls wear uniforms similar to lawyers and honorable judges, which is contrary to the dignity of the Noble Legal Profession.

Even law graduates are not entitled to a black uniform

In the letter, Mirza Amin Tahir said that even a law graduate is not allowed to wear the uniform of a lawyer until he passes the entrance test and completes his first period of training. six months before registering as a lawyer.

No one is allowed to wear the uniform of a lawyer except lawyers registered with the Provincial Council / Bar Association of Islamabad or the Bar Council of Pakistan, the letter said adding: If anyone is found in the uniform of a lawyer at any location, he will be prosecuted under the relevant legal provision.

The Islamabad Bar Council wrote a letter to the chief commissioner of Islamabad asking him to prevent staff in hotels and restaurants in the capital from wearing black coats and pants. Image Credit: Provided

Speaking to Gulf News, IBC member and IHBA lawyer Rehan Seerat said it was pure coincidence that lawyers and waiters at different restaurants shared the similar uniform. This can certainly lead to situations where lawyers can become confused as waiters. I think that’s why the Bar Council raised this issue.

More serious problems facing lawyers

Rehan Seerat, however, said that while there are many other more serious issues the Bar Council should address, this is something that should also be considered by the administration of the Capital Territory of ‘Islamabad (TIC) for action.

Another young lawyer at the Islamabad Bar, Nabeel Rehman, also supported the bar councils’ decision, saying he believed each profession had its own respect and identity. Black coats are recognized around the world and viewed with esteem and respect, but unfortunately we make it a fun topic and everyone is allowed to wear the black uniform associated with being a lawyer, he said. declared. For this, no one else but the lawyers themselves are to blame, lawyer Nabeel said. I think waiters shouldn’t wear the same dress – there should be a difference. By wearing black uniforms waiters could be mistaken for lawyers and vice versa. This even happened to me recently when I was taken as a waiter to a restaurant I visited. It was a rather embarrassing situation for me and the management of the staff, he recalls.

Restaurant owners disagree

A prominent member of the Islamabad Restaurant Association (IRA) who asked not to be identified said lawyers instead of changing waiters’ uniforms should focus on deliverance and tidy up their rooms. clean house.

If we change the uniform of our personnel from black to light blue, the Islamabad police will come and ask us to change it because blue is the color of their uniform. Likewise, postal personnel have their own uniforms of different colors, the country’s armed forces have uniforms of different colors.

However, he said none of those forces / departments complained about the color of their uniforms conflicting with that of another department.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos