PM pledged to get railways on track, says Swati





HYDERABAD – Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati said on Wednesday that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is fully committed to bringing railways on the development path, adding that with the launch of the ML- project 1 and the rehabilitation of the railways, a new era of progress would begin in the country.

He said this when speaking to the media after inspecting different sections of Hyderabad station.

Karachi Railways Division Superintendent (DS) Muhammad Hanif Gul and Division Engineer Kamran Ahmed Ghouri also accompanied the Minister.

Azam Khan Swati said that due to the bad policies of previous governments the railway system was on the verge of destruction and that over the past 50 years the railways had suffered losses of 1.2 trillion rupees. This is because of politically-based appointments at railways like PIA, OGDCL and Pakistan Steel, he said.

However, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to make the railways a profitable organization by eliminating corruption, irregularities and embezzlement. Under the policy framed by the Prime Minister, the railways will soon become a profitable organization and move towards development, he added.

The minister said the World Bank had approved a loan of 4.8 billion rupees for the launch of freight and passenger trains from Peshawar Railways to Kabul and Uzbekistan. An agreement had been reached in this regard, he informed and added that action had already been taken against those who had committed negligence in relation to the launch of a rail service from Pakistan, Iran and Turkey. . The minister said that the ML-1 project would usher in a new era of progress and economic recovery in the country. Work is in full swing in this regard, he said and added that prior to the launch of this project, work to launch freight trains is being completed with goals of restoring community confidence. business with the availability of a maximum of freight trains for their goods and their manufacture. .

He said the ministry was fully committed to providing maximum facilities to businesses so that the railways could derive maximum profit from operating freight trains in the country. A feasibility report has been prepared in this regard and hopefully the railways will become a profitable organization within the next six to nine months, he said.

Responding to a question regarding the increase in incidents in Sukkur Division, the Minister informed that the railways in this jurisdiction were being improved on the basis of self-help and the deployment of about four thousand workers who were engaged 24 hours a day to get the job done.

The team was engaged to eliminate corruption, irregularities and bad practices from the railways, he said and added that a comprehensive strategy would be prepared to eliminate encroachments on the railways.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos