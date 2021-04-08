Sialkot’s DPO release ahead of Daska re-poll raises eyebrows – Pakistan





LAHORE: About a week after the bench of three Supreme Court judges upheld the Pakistan Election Commission verdict for a new ballot across the entire NA-75 constituency of Daska, the assignment of an officer to the corrupt case as the chief of police of Sialkot district raised many eyebrows.

The appointment of Mr. Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani as the new Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) has been questioned in the context of his performance as head of the same district and Kasur police in the past. The officer was reportedly dismissed each time for complaints of mismanagement, once by order of the CM and then by order of PM Khan.

An official development official said Qaisrani remained in post as Sialkot’s DPD in 2018 and Kasur district police chief in 2019 under Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Punjab. However, he had to be transferred from the two districts due to complaints of mismanagement, he added.

In November 2018, Mr. Qaisrani, as Sialkot’s DPD, was appointed Special Duty Officer (OSD), along with then Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watoo, on the instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The action was taken against the officers after the CM’s cavalcade was halted, allegedly due to mismanagement on its route during its visit to Sialkot, the official said.

New appointee twice dismissed as district chief of police for complaints

The then Inspector General of Police, Amjad Javed Saleemi, replaced Mr. Qaisrani with Rawalpindi SSP (Investigation) Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi on the same day.

According to the official, the main reason for the dismissal of the officers is a lack of coordination between the staff of the chief minister and the local police and administration.

Again, he said, in September 2019, while Qaisrani was Kasur’s DPD, he had to face the wrath of Prime Minister Imran Khan over the rape and murder of three minors in the district.

In his tweet on September 18, the prime minister said Kasur’s DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani had been removed from his post, investigated by SP, adding that a major overhaul was planned in the district police setup .

On the Kasur incident: there will be responsibility for all. Those who do not act in the interests of the common man will be taken to task, the prime minister said in his September 18 tweet, a day after police found the remains of two children and the body of another in Chunian tehsil of Kasur district. The minors were kidnapped months ago by unidentified culprits.

The prime minister also issued an order for the appointment of Zahid Nawaz Marwat as Kasur’s new DPD, who had helped solve the Zainab rape and murder case.

Mr Qaisrani’s assignment as Sialkot’s DPD for the second time, when the district was already under media scrutiny due to the violence and allegedly wacky role of the police in the canceled by-election of 19 February this year, has been qualified by police circles. a risky decision taken by IGP Inam Ghani.

However, the IGP appeared confident about the security arrangements for the Daska repoll.

Presiding over a video link meeting at the police headquarters here on Wednesday to review the security arrangements for the by-elections in the constituencies of NA-75, Daska and PP-84 Khushab, he said the Rangers would also be deployed. when needed in sensitive constituencies. polling stations there. He added that in both constituencies, female police officers would also be deployed to provide security for polling stations and women’s voting booths.

Mr. Ghani ordered the relevant regional and district police officers to go to the field to ensure security measures and to use all available resources to organize peaceful by-elections in the two constituencies.

He ordered that additional staff be deployed for the delivery of election materials, including ballot boxes, after the completion of the voting process to ensure the safe transfer of it.

No candidate or his supporters should be allowed to violate the code of conduct issued by the ECP, Ghani said.

During the meeting, the RPOs of the Sargodha and Gujranwala regions and the DPOs of the Sialkot and Khushab districts informed the IGP of the respective security plans for the holding of the by-elections.

Posted in Dawn on April 8, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos