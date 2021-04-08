



Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivered a speech at the opening of the National Labor Conference and the National Conference of the Alim Alama National Awakening Party (PKB).okowi spoke about the recent endemic acts of terrorism. Jokowi said it was born out of bad perspective and misunderstanding. The government is committed to always animating religious moderation in social life and tolerance is a very important element of religious moderation. “In this case, the firm stance of the government will not undermine acts of intolerance that damage the joints of national and state life,” Jokowi said, quoted on the show.Youtube Presidential Secretariat, Thursday (08/04/2021). “From the start it was very clear that NU (NahdlatulUlama) and PKB have always followed suit ordered(instructions)hadratus Shaykh Kyai Haji Hasyim Asy’ari and para Masayikh that religion and nationalism are not in conflict. Instead, they support each other, ”Jokowi continued. On this occasion, Jokowi also expressed his gratitude to the kyai and religious scholars for all the tausiah and support for the government to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.The support of religious scholars, Jokowi said, is very important so that all parts of the nation can support and support each other, and help each other to become a force in the state. “Thank you for the great contribution of religious scholars in maintaining unity in maintaining harmony among citizens, maintaining the integrity of the nation and protecting the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia “, did he declare.

