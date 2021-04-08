Nurses in Punjab and Pondicherry administer second dose of PM Modis Covid-19 vaccine





Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. For the second dose, PM Modi was injected by his sister Nisha Sharma from Punjab, while sister Niveda from Pondicherry, who gave the prime minister her first injection on March 1, was also present for the second. Read also | Modi takes second dose of Covaxin at AIIMS, says ‘Get your vaccine soon’ Sister Rosamma Anil, from Kerala, accompanied Niveda for the first dose of PM Modis last month. I received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is one of the few ways we have to beat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get the vaccine soon. Sign up at CoWin.gov.in, PM Modi tweeted with an image of him receiving his second hit. On Thursday, he chose an early morning slot for the vaccination, just like he did for the first dose. Describing his experience, Sharma told ANI News Agency: “He spoke to us. It was a momentous moment for me as I was able to meet him and vaccinate him.” Niveda, meanwhile, said: “Today I had another opportunity to meet him and vaccinate him. I was delighted again. He spoke to us, we even clicked on photos with him. . “ Modi received an injection from Bharat Biotech International Limiteds Covaxin. By the time he received the first dose, the vaccine was mired in controversy as there were claims that it had been approved without the completion of phase 3 trials. Modi getting injected with Covaxin was considered a message by the Prime Minister to dispel doubts surrounding the vaccine, as well as a call for people to get rid of the reluctance to vaccinate. Read also | PM Modi to interact with chief ministers on Covid-19 surge and vaccination plan Prime Minister Modi, 71, received his first dose on an open vaccination day for people aged 60 or older, as well as those aged 45 to 59, but with co-morbidities. India began its vaccination campaign on January 16, with health workers and frontline workers needing to be vaccinated first. In the ongoing third phase of the campaign, which began on April 1, vaccination was opened to all people over 45 years old. The University of Oxford-AstraZenecas vaccine is the other shot authorized by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The Serum Institute of India (SII), based in Pune, manufactures the cliché in the country under the name Covishield. As of Thursday morning, more than 87 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in India, according to the dashboard of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

