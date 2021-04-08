Diligence and Bravery – Chinadaily.com.cn

The CCP has kept its promise to eradicate absolute poverty, thanks to the vision and determination of its leaders, the dedication of its members and the mobilization of the whole of society.

Eradicating absolute poverty was the first of two hundred-year-old goals of the Chinese Communist Party to be achieved before the CCP celebrated its 100th anniversary in July. CPC Central Committee Secretary General Xi Jinping announced victory over absolute poverty earlier this year, saying a “miracle” has been achieved and will go down in history. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the CCP has lifted more than a billion people out of absolute poverty. This extraordinary success has been recognized by the world community, including the United Nations, the World Bank and others. Global indicators show that as a result of the CPC’s unremitting efforts, China’s overall poverty reduction accounts for nearly three-quarters of the overall poverty reduction over the past three decades. This achievement would not have been possible without the political, economic and social stability ensured by the presence of the CCP as a binding force on the nation, the vision and executive capacities of the CCP leadership and the tens of millions of members of the CCP. Party struggling across the country. that support the general functioning of government.

Thanks to the strong political base created by the CCP, China has been able to see its policies put in place and implemented with a clear prioritization and commitment not only from the CCP, but also from the government and the community as a whole. Since its inception, the CPC has remained dedicated to nation building. During all these years, CPC has made a huge contribution to improving people’s lives with a focus on poverty eradication, better access to health care and education, industrialization the economy, the transformation of agriculture and the efficient use of new technologies, thus making global progress. The goal has been achieved that China will eradicate extreme poverty by 2020 and create a moderately prosperous society before the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP.

Looking back on the country’s enormous struggle to reduce poverty, CPC’s commitment is evident. Since reform and opening-up began in the late 1970s, nearly 770 million poor people have had the opportunity to grow up with the entire nation.

Poverty reduction accelerated from the 1980s to 2004, when half a billion people were lifted out of absolute poverty. During this period, the economic base was stabilized and reorganized.

The 2015 United Nations Millennium Development Goals Report confirmed that the proportion of people living in extreme poverty in China had halved between 1990 and 2002, from 61 percent to less than 30 percent, and that ‘it had dropped dramatically to 4.2% in 2014.

In 2017, President Xi put forward the goal of “rural revitalization” as a major strategy that would have a fundamental impact on national livelihoods.

In 2018, the CPC Central Committee and the State Council published the Strategic Plan for the Revitalization of Rural Areas (2018-22) with the aim of fostering new growth engines for rural development. This strategy has been an important roadmap for efforts to improve the livelihoods of the rural population by adopting new ideas and standards to modernize and capitalize agriculture. It produced significant progress in the Human Development Index. The strategy and targeted poverty reduction efforts to help overcome the last obstacles of the most entrenched poverty have finally achieved the historic triumph over poverty. Recently, when President Xi announced that absolute poverty had been eradicated in the country, a ceremony was held to honor the CCP members who have worked tirelessly and dedicated themselves to ensure that no one is left behind. account in the path of the development of the country.

CPC leadership developed models and roadmaps for poverty reduction that produced best practices and helped transform administration and governance in rural areas. Apart from these policies, other programs and actions implemented by the CPC focused on the fight against corruption, improving education and health systems in rural areas and ensuring safe drinking water. and clean technologies.

China’s poverty reduction campaign is a model for the world, especially for a country like Pakistan. As a longtime partner and all-time friend, Pakistan can learn from China how the country has shaped its destiny through socio-economic and political stability. Over the years, Pakistan has faced the dilemma of political challenges and governance issues, including an outbreak of corruption, which have created obstacles preventing Pakistan from achieving sustainable economic growth. After many years, after the government’s steady and peaceful cycle of democratic power change and the establishment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Pakistan. But for Pakistan to achieve economic and social progress, there must be the same commitment and vision demonstrated by the Chinese leadership to create an environment conducive to the flourishing of the people and the use of their resources. full potential for the prosperity of the country.

SHI YU / CHINA DAILY



The author is director of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.







