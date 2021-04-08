Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer visit the West Country | Western countries





Watch Claire Manning’s report: The Prime Minister and the Labor leader both spent the day in the west of the country. Sir Keir Starmer questioned the potential use of vaccine passports to help reopen the hospitality industry, while Boris Johnson said he looked forward to pubs and stores reopening next week – and that will not involve certificates. Sir Keir was in Plymouth and started his day meeting with apprentice engineers from Babcock. He said: “The projects that can be built in Britain are built in Britain and for Plymouth that really matters is the next generation of jobs, these are the jobs for these apprentices that we have seen this morning.” He also visited City College’s New Ocean’s Gate Marine Center which, when it opens later this year, promises to be a hub for the maritime industries. The Prime Minister was in Cornwall. He was hitting the election campaign in Truro, and upon arriving at the county airport, he was asked for more details on the vaccine passports. He didn’t rule it out entirely, but said there were no immediate plans. “I’ll talk to some of the traders,” he said. “No one will need any certificate to enter a store, but it will clearly be up to any government to consider the possibility of ensuring that we can continue to safely open all sectors of the economy. . “ Vaccine passports are a contentious issue. While the government suggests they might be a solution to consider in the future, the Liberal Democrats oppose them. Bath MP Wera Hobhouse said: ‘As Liberal Democrats we believe that this balance is not being struck in the right way and that it infringes and opposes our civil liberties in a way that is not commensurate with the level of disease threat. “ Sir Keir Starmer has said the government’s current plans for vaccine passports are unworkable. He explained, “Pregnant women are told not to be vaccinated, what should they do? To come to a room to go out for a meal and then prove that they are pregnant? “People who are trying to have a baby are being told not to be vaccinated, the youngest ones have not received a vaccine and some of our communities are reluctant or lack the confidence to come forward, so there will be problems. ‘huge problems with the government. plans. “What I would say to everyone in the southwest is to make sure that as many people as possible get vaccinated.” Read more:

