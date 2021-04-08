bne IntelliNews – Coronavirus explosions in Turkey and Iran escalate





Turkeys third wave explosion Coronavirus infections continued at the end of April 7 with the posting of a record high of recently recorded cases, while Iran, which earlier in the day also set a new daily record, announced that ‘he had banned tourist flights to Turkey. Turkey’s latest 24-hour case figure was given by the Health Ministry at 54,740 (significantly higher than the previous day’s 49,584 and marking the first time the figure has crossed the 50,000 threshold), while the Iran was announced in 20954 (compared to the previous day. Figure of 17,430). Neighboring countries, which both have a population of around 84 million, have suffered resurgences of coronavirus since the restrictions were eased to the pandemic in the spring, with Iran seeing a marked increase in infections as a result of its Nowruz Persian New Year celebrations which last for two weeks. Immunization programs in Turkey and Iran are still at an early stage. Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of coronavirus restrictions, including the return of weekend closures nationwide during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which begins on April 13. Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Haririchi complained on state television that some members of Iran’s coronavirus task force were responsible for the virus outbreak by preventing us from profiting from it. golden opportunity to [the holiday] to extinguish the flames of the coronavirus. Not adopted Last year, Iran Nowruz’s celebration was a muted affair because authorities imposed strict restrictions on gatherings and the movement of people across the country. Haririchi said similar measures had not been adopted this year because of some officials, whom he did not name. Millions of Iranians have reportedly flocked to resorts across the country to celebrate the holiday, despite health guidelines warning them not to do so. The trip should have been stopped, Haririchi said. On April 7, Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki ordered the closure of all parks, restaurants, bakeries, beauty salons, malls and bookstores in Tehran. The capital and the other 250 towns and villages in Iran have been declared COVID-19 red zones. “More than 85% of the country now has red or orange infection status, authorities said. Earlier this week, Namaki warned of a new outbreak of the virus outbreak and said authorities had lost control of what he called the rebellious COVID-19 dragon. A curiosity in the coronavirus data provided by Iran and Turkey is that, although the two countries have roughly the same number of inhabitants and relatively young populations, Iran has so far reported 1,984. 348 cases and 63,699 deaths with COVID-19, while Turkey’s figures are 3,633,925. and 32,943, respectively. This will fuel the fire for the many critics who say the official reporting of coronavirus data from both countries is highly unreliable. Turkey in particular has been accused of underreporting the data.







