PM Modi ‘saddened’ by Nagpur hospital fire that killed 4





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the fire that broke out at a hospital in Nagpur and killed four people on Friday evening. “Sad by the fire at Nagpur Hospital. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives, praying for the injured to heal as soon as possible,” PM Modi tweeted. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah also expressed his condolences and tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the news of a fire in a hospital in Nagpur. In this hour of mourning, I express my heartfelt condolences to loved ones of the dead and I pray the Gods will heal soon for the wounded. ” Read also: 4 dead in massive fire at Covid-19 hospital in Nagpur The fire may originate from an air conditioning unit in the intensive care unit (ICU) on the first floor of the hospital. “The fire is said to have started from an air conditioning unit in the intensive care unit. The fire remained confined to the ground and did not spread further,” said the fire chief of Nagpur Municipal. Corporation (NMC), Rajendra Uchke. The Well Treat Hospital, located in the Wadi region of West Nagpur, was treating patients with coronavirus disease (Covid-19). After the incident, around 27 patients were transferred to Indira Gandhi Medical College in critical condition. Watch: Four Covid patients die in Nagpur hospital fire, PM Modi expresses sorrow While the fire was contained on the first floor, smoke spread to the second floor where 10 patients were inside the intensive care unit. Hospital staff managed to save six of the patients and the other four died of asphyxiation. The deceased has not yet been identified. We cannot comment on the health of others now as we are busy transferring patients to other hospitals, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said. Four fire tenders were present at the scene and it took them about an hour to put out the fire. According to the region’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deputy, Samir Meghe, the cause of the fire has not yet been established. At first glance, it looks like a short circuit could have started the fire, he said.

